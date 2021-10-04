CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

People Open Up About Katie Couric's Cruelty In Her New Book

By Emily Hutchinson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Katie Couric has earned herself the title of one of the most trustworthy news sources over the years, having worked for pretty much all the biggest news stations in the business from NBC News, CBS News, and ABC News, as well as landing a role at CNN earlier on in her career. She's woken up America with everything they need to know on "Today" as well as putting them to bed up to date anchoring "CBS Evening News," plus she's brought important topics to life on shows like "60 Minutes." But now, Couric really is going there, in every sense.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Former NBC Anchor Says Katie Couric "Derailed" Her Career

A new tell-all memoir from Katie Couric, whose storied career across several major news networks catapulted her to the top echelons of the media world, is reopening old wounds and it hasn't even come out yet. In excerpts of Going There that have been released ahead of the book's debut on Oct. 26, Couric seems to get bluntly honest about how she felt about the fellow women she worked with and her contemporaries, like her Good Morning America rival Diane Sawyer and her Today predecessor Deborah Norville.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Katie Couric's memoir goes after Diane Sawyer: “That woman must be stopped"

The former Today star writes in her new memoir Going There, out next month, that the TV news competition between her and ABC News' Sawyer was at one point careening out of control, reports the New York Post. “I loved that I was getting under Diane’s skin,” she writes, although she freely admits that Sawyer got under hers just as much. Couric even had "That Woman must be stopped" emblazoned on her Today cushion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Deborah Norville
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Deborah Norville And Katie Couric

The world first met Katie Couric when she was tapped to be the co-anchor of "Today" to replace Deborah Norville in 1991. Couric stayed on as co-anchor until 2006, making her the longest-running co-anchor at the time. On her 15th anniversary with NBC, she announced she was headed to CBS Evening News to be the first solo female evening news anchor. "After listening to my heart and my gut — which have served me very well in the past few years — I've decided that I will be leaving 'Today' at the end of May," Couric told viewers. "It may sound corny, but I really feel that we have become friends over the years," she continued (via People).
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former "Today" Host Is Stunned & Hurt by Katie Couric's New Book

Katie Couric's new book, Going There, doesn't hit shelves for three more weeks, but it's already ruffling some feathers and bringing backlash on the longtime news presenter. In excerpts already released from the memoir, Couric comments on some fellow news anchors she's worked with—as well as other celebrities like Prince Harry and Martha Stewart—and a couple of them have already expressed that they're shocked by her words. Asked by the New York Post to respond to what Couric writes about her, former Today host Deborah Norville kept her comment succinct and to the point. Read on to see what Norville had to say and to find out why so many are shocked by the upcoming memoir.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Cnn#British Royal Family#Nbc News#Cbs News#Abc News#New York Post#Newsnation
Ok Magazine

Ashleigh Banfield Considering Legal Action Following Katie Couric's Bombshell Admission She 'Derailed' Her Career At NBC

Following Katie Couric's shocking statements about how she helped in trying to derail Ashleigh Banfield's career at NBC, the MSNBC anchor is reportedly considering taking legal action. Article continues below advertisement. According to Radar, the higher-ups at the network are worried that the confession is opening up pandora's box of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Katie Couric banned from plugging her bombshell book on CBS

Katie Couric has been banned from promoting her new book on CBS after she slammed the network — and its former boss Les Moonves’ bad breath — in her dishy tome. The former “Today” anchor — who disastrously hosted “CBS Evening News” from 2006 to 2011 — had been booked to promote her bombshell memoir, “Going There,” on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Roasts Colleagues, Rips Celebs, and Admits to Icing Out Rivals in New Book, Report Says

Katie Couric has reportedly taken a no-holds-barred approach to her forthcoming memoir, Going There, in which she roasts old friends, colleagues, celebrities and rivals. The Daily Mail reported that the book, which hits shelves in October, says that Couric was deliberately unwelcoming to other women at the Today show because she felt like she needed to “protect my turf.” She writes that she iced out an early-career Ashleigh Banfield because “mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage.” Couric didn’t hold the old guard in much higher esteem, either, writing that Deborah Norville, her Today predecessor, had a “major relatability problem” that turned viewers off. She also wrote that Martha Stewart needed “some healthy humbling (prison will do that . . .) to develop a sense of humor,” and revealed that Prince Harry smelled like cigarettes and alcohol when she first met him.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy