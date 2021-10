Editor: Third Eye Blind have dropped their latest album, Our Bande Apart. When it rains, it pours, and the band also released a documentary chronicling the making of the record, How We Hold Each Other Right Now: The Making Of Our Bande Apart, as well as a new video for “Goodbye To The Days Of Ladies And Gentlemen.” As if that wasn’t enough, bandleader Stephan Jenkins compiled an exclusive playlist for Alternative Press readers. The collection of songs ranges widely in scope, featuring artists from Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver to Dua Saleh and Arthur Russell. As a result, it reveals not only the many sources of inspiration that contributed to the new album but also the depth and breadth of Jenkins’ taste.

