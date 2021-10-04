Koei Tecmo announce Atelier Sophie 2
If you're keen on alchemy, JRPGs and fighting magical monsters, you might be pleased to know that Koei Tecmo announced a sequel to Atelier Sophie at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream, main lass Sophie is a fully fledged alchemist, but she's gotten herself lost in a dream world where her friends don't remember her. Disaster! You can help that little fiasco when the game releases next year.www.rockpapershotgun.com
