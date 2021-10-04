CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koei Tecmo announce Atelier Sophie 2

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're keen on alchemy, JRPGs and fighting magical monsters, you might be pleased to know that Koei Tecmo announced a sequel to Atelier Sophie at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream, main lass Sophie is a fully fledged alchemist, but she's gotten herself lost in a dream world where her friends don't remember her. Disaster! You can help that little fiasco when the game releases next year.

Related
otakustudy.com

Koei Tecmo Announce Touken Ranbu Warriors on Switch for May 2022 Release

While the anime adaptation did make it to international audiences, the Japanese Touken Ranbu multimedia franchise hasn’t had much prominence outside of its home country. This is all scheduled to change next year, with Koei Tecmo Europe confirming that the first-ever console game in the Touken Ranbu series – dubbed Touken Ranbu Warriors – will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch from 24 May 2022. As its title may already imply, this is a spin-off game developed by Omega Force, bringing their trademark Warriors Musou style of gameplay into another already established universe.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Koei Tecmo Reveals New Warriors Title Based On Touken Ranbu Franchise

If you're not familiar, imagine if every Xenoblade 2 blade was a hot dude. The next series to get the Warriors treatment from Koei Tecmo is one of the more unique Japanese franchises. The combo kings have revealed Touken Ranbu Warriors, recently announced in Japan, will launch in the West...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Atelier Ryza and Sophie Figure Designs Shared

Good Smile Company announced all sorts of anime and game figures during WonHobby 34. Two of them involved heroines Koei Tecmo and Gust titles. One reveal involved a look at a new Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout scale figure. The other involved an announcement of a figure inspired by Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book.
COMICS
Siliconera

Interview: Junzo Hosoi Talks About Atelier Sophie 2 and Its Development

When it comes to Atelier series, certain installments have been among the most successful. While Atelier Ryza was a critical success, so is Atelier Sophie at over 500,000 copies worldwide sold. And now we’ll see her again. As part of its TGS 2021 announcements, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Siliconera caught up with Gust Head and Producer Junzo Hosoi to find out what people can expect from the sequel.
COMICS
Siliconera

Atelier Sophie 2 Headed to the Switch, PS4, and PC

At TGS 2021, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced Atelier Sophie 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam. The new title will star Sophie Neuenmuller and Plachta, the stars of the Mysterious trilogy title in a new adventure. It will be set after the events of. Atelier Sophie:...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Atelier Sophie 2 is Just the Beginning of Gust Revisiting Classic Atelier Stories; Salburg Trilogy Also Teased if Fans Want it

For me, Atelier Sophie was one of the best entries in a series that I felt was relying too heavily on its cute characters without evolving the series enough across each entry. After this release, we received some truly ambitious titles, that eventually delivered Atelier Ryza. Now, it seems the developer wishes to capitalize on this new formula by blending it with the old in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream Officially Revealed, Launches 24 January 2022

During today’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 Showcase, Koei Tecmo revealed the official sequel to the original Atelier Sophie!. The company announced that Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream will be hitting Nintendo Switch and PS4 on 24 January 2022. This sequel will see Sophie as the leading character again, along with new character Ramizel Erlenmeyer and more!
VIDEO GAMES
