A Legend Of Zelda x BlackMilk Clothing Line Drops Next Week

Image from https://www. zelda dungeon.net/wiki/File:Heart-Piece-09.png. When I was a small child I’d watch my sister play on our N64. It wasn’t that I couldn’t play, it was the sensation that made me too excited I couldn’t stay at the controller, I’d jump up and run around seeing the cartoon enemies run at the screen. So imagine my shock watching my sister play The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and in the dead of night, a lanky-looking arm is reaching out of the inn’s toilet. At first, we were both curiously surprised, then we were spooked that it might come after us, then we were curious again and wanted to see where this story thread would take us. Turns out this goofy toilet creature has some pretty spooky origins in Japanese ghost stories.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO