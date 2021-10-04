A Legend Of Zelda x BlackMilk Clothing Line Drops Next Week
Australian clothing brand BlackMilk has announced that it'll be launching a brand new collection inspired by The Legend of Zelda series next week. The range will be available to purchase online from 7am AEST on Tuesday 12th October (that's 10pm BST, 2pm PT, and 5pm ET on Monday 11th October). Only two designs have been teased so far, but we can expect to see items inspired by six Zelda games in total in the final lineup:www.nintendolife.com
