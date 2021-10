Spoiler Alert: Be warned, there are SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage sprinkled throughout this story. Stop now if you don’t want anything ruined. Of all the great villains Spider-Man has fought over the years, few, if any, are as closely connected to the iconic Marvel superhero than Venom. Dating back to the introduction of the symbiote in Marvel Comics in the 1980s, the supervillain was created when the alien organism bonded with Peter Parker’s rival Eddie Brock. The character has quite a history with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, one that has seen the two characters cross paths multiple occasions and even teaming up against common enemies on various occasions.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO