ESPN | Joon Lee: Manager Aaron Boone is aware that he’ll be under quite a bit of scrutiny over these next few weeks as the Yankees prepare for 2022. His contract is up and the team will have to make a decision about whether or not to bring back the skipper who is very popular with his players but has not seen enough playoff success since taking over a talented core in 2018. Boone is “at peace” with whatever the team decides, though since the Steinbrenners and front office still seem to have a good relationship with him, he could very well be back — questionable managerial tactics and comments be damned.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO