Roadster vs Convertible vs Targa Roof vs Cabriolet… What To Choose?. Deciding: Convertible Soft-Top vs A Convertible With A Hard Top?. We all know certain cars' roofs can be removed, but there are a lot of different names for the different top-down cars. Is a targa top or targa roof the same thing as a regular drop-top retractable roof, and what is the difference in the cabriolet vs convertible debate? Many people use these terms interchangeably, which only makes the confusion worse. This guide will help you to separate what makes each style unique so that you can impress your boss when you compliment him on his stylish open-top car.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO