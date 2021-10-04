CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitrepierre RTW Spring 2022

By Lily Templeton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench designer Alphonse Maitrepierre honed his knack for cut and craft with the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier and Acne Studios. Now flying solo, it’s his tongue-in-cheek twists that catch the eye, be it a handbag shaped like a PlayStation controller or an elegantly attired alien. It felt logical that his muse of the season is the artist Ai-Da, a humanoid robot invented by British gallerist Aidan Meller who learned to paint thanks to machine learning.

