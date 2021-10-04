The Waist Belt Trend Is Niche — But About To Blow Up

Accessories fall under one of two umbrellas: those that provide utility and those that lend embellishment. The waist belt trend — as in, belts that are being worn higher than the hips, and often on top of bare skin — falls confidently in the latter category. And while its duty is not to keep your pants from sliding down, this niche look is beginning to spread like wildfire among the fashion set. Designers are digging the accessory, too. Buzzy names like Christopher Esber have been creating dresses and matching sets that incorporate straps and ties that nod to this waist-centric look. And the Y2K revival of belly chains has played a part in the movement as well. It’s the kind of micro trend that starts off slow, and then suddenly takes hold of your Instagram feed.