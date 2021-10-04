CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Waist Belt Trend Is Niche — But About To Blow Up

thezoereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccessories fall under one of two umbrellas: those that provide utility and those that lend embellishment. The waist belt trend — as in, belts that are being worn higher than the hips, and often on top of bare skin — falls confidently in the latter category. And while its duty is not to keep your pants from sliding down, this niche look is beginning to spread like wildfire among the fashion set. Designers are digging the accessory, too. Buzzy names like Christopher Esber have been creating dresses and matching sets that incorporate straps and ties that nod to this waist-centric look. And the Y2K revival of belly chains has played a part in the movement as well. It’s the kind of micro trend that starts off slow, and then suddenly takes hold of your Instagram feed.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.” The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Plays With Proportions in an Oversize Puffer Vest & Thigh-High Leather Boots

Kim Kardashian is continuing her streak of bold Balenciaga looks ahead of her “Saturday Night Live” performance. Hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble played with the balance of proportions, kicking off with her new go-to latex shirt and coordinating leather pants. Next came a dramatically oversize vest from the Paris-based luxury house; the design included a puffer-style silhouette with cutoff sleeves and an attached leather skirt. Holding tight to a larger-than-life piece of luggage, Kim rounded out her look with another leather element, this time in the form of thigh-high...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Waist#Blow Up#Instagram#Tzr
Footwear News

Hailey Baldwin Pulls Off the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend in Leggings & an Edgy Leather Jacket

Hailey Baldwin gave her take on one of footwear’s most disputed trends this week. Stepping out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the media personality ran errands in laid-back attire. Her ensemble layered a black crop top and coordinating leggings under an oversize leather jacket with cat-eye sunglasses to match. When it came to footwear, Baldwin gave her take on “ugly” sandals in a puffed slide with white crew socks underneath. Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Belt up: 10 of the best belted coats – in pictures

Elegant and understated, a belted robe coat is a style classic that never dates, it will reliably take you from everyday to a dressed up event seamlessly. A camel belted coat has been style shorthand for chic for decades, while Max Mara is the brand synonymous with this wardrobe icon there are plenty of more affordable options available. Boden’s take on this classic piece comes with a skinny faux leather belt and is currently on sale (£138), or try H&M’s wool blend in earthy brown (£79.99) or & Other Stories’ pale camel (£175). As with all timeless styles checking the sale sections online can yield some great bargains, theoutnet.com has a Michael Kors brick-red style at 50% off (£225) in all sizes. Or rent your dream coat for an event, from £15 per day at mywardrobehq.com.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

So Your Style Is Classic? Meet Your Next It Bag

KISS — an acronym for “Keep It Simple, Stupid” — is a design principle from the mid-1900s centered around one key idea: the more you complicate things, the more likely they are to become obsolete. It was first coined by a Navy engineer, but it’s applied throughout the design world, and when you think about it, is the kind of phrase you should also be repeating to yourself when getting dressed. The more you simplify the elements of an outfit, the easier you’ll find it to put them together. Nowhere is this more important than accessories. For many women, a leather purse is the finishing touch that can make or break an outfit — pulling things together or creating sartorial dissonance.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

30 Clever Products On Amazon That Make Your Clothes & Shoes Look New Again

While there’s certainly nothing wrong with buying new clothes that you love, there’s another way to keep your wardrobe feeling fresh. By taking steps to mend, tailor, and properly care for the clothes (and shoes) in your closet, you’ll not only extend the life of your most cherished pieces, but you'll also be taking a step toward making fashion more sustainable — and the fact that it can save you money doesn’t hurt, either. All you need is to have the right tools on hand, like these products that make your clothes and shoes look new again, rounded up ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
thezoereport.com

Louis Vuitton’s Spring ’22 Collection Signaled The Return Of This ‘00s Styling Trend

The penultimate show in Paris Fashion Week’s eight-day run, Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection ended things with a bang — well, actually, a ball. Always one to engage past, present, and future elements into his collections, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière (who has been with the iconic fashion house since 2013) delivered on these exact things — and then some. Complete with elaborate jewel-bedecked sunglasses, dramatic capes, and structured bustle skirts, the Oct. 5 presentation at the Louvre (a favored venue for the brand) was a fantastical mix of Old World Parisian masquerade and 21st-century party dressing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton Restyled Her Old Zara Dress Into Yet Another Elegant Look

Kate Middleton is practically the spokeswoman for how to rewear your clothes and make them seem new and interesting every time. The royal is known for giving her wardrobe a second, or even third life, like the time she wore her white Suzannah dress to Wimbledon in 2019 and then again for a charity event in 2020. She refreshes the look by switching up her shoes or accessorizing with an heirloom jewelry piece. Many of the items she upcycles are from her favorite affordable brands like Zara or J.Crew. In fact, on Oct. 5, Middleton restyled her old Zara houndstooth dress for a visit to University College London. (She first wore this dress in 2020.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KDVR.com

Best high-waisted jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High-waisted jeans made their debut in the 1960s and rose to popularity in the 1970s. They have reappeared as a trend every 10 years or so. There’s a good reason for this. High-rise jeans are flattering because they conceal and cinch in your stomach. They’re also very stylish, especially when paired with a bodysuit, crop top or even a crisp T-shirt.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

New York Girls Always Ask For This Cool, Low-Maintenance Haircut

Asking the girl in front of you in line at the bodega what salon she goes to is a rite of passage for New Yorkers. The Big Apple is the fashion hub of the country, and its beauty industry is equally inspiring. And as some of the top hair dressers in the world are found here, the top New York City haircut trends are worth bookmarking for fall, even if you aren't a resident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Dior Fitness Equipment Is In The Works

After dipping her toe in with the debut of Dior Vibe sneakers at the Greek-inspired Dior Cruise 2022 show, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri decided to plunge right into the fitness world with a line of workout essentials. Yes, you heard that right. Dior fitness equipment is in the works. The new offerings are in partnership with luxury sports brand Technogym, known for its smart equipment and on-demand training services, and will hit the market just after the holiday season in January 2022.
WORKOUTS
thezoereport.com

Can Olaplex's New Purple Shampoo Resuscitate My "Bronde" Hair?

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. Olaplex hardly needs an introduction. It’s beloved by stylists and frequently spotted in the showers of celebrities and my closest friends, alike. In fact, it’s my shampoo of choice. The No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is my trusty staple. So, when I heard the company was launching a shampoo made just for blondes, I was intrigued. What would set it apart from my beloved No. 4 Bond Repair? Could it turn my rather lackluster bronde into something of interest? That’s brunette/blonde for those of you who didn’t grow up reading magazines. Curious, brand-loyal, and ready to experiment, I switched things up for two weeks.
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

11 Honoré’s Nordstrom Collection Reinvents Traditional Workwear

Danielle Williams Eke, design director of plus-size e-tailer 11 Honoré, observed a trend where employees were craving individuality in their workwear options. With companies adopting hybrid in-office and at-home work models, the designer expects employees to continue to seek out wardrobes that reflect this newfound fluidity within the workforce. So, for 11 Honoré’s new workwear collection for Nordstrom, Williams Eke wanted the 15-piece line to reflect that professional clothing is heading in a more progressive, personality-filled direction.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

This Under-$120 Dress Is The Key To Emulating Cool-Girl Scandi Style

Scandinavian style — with its crisp silhouettes, tonal colors, and occasional party spirit — is in a class of its own. A bit more intentional than the je ne sais quoi essence of a French girl and devoid of the slightly rebellious undertones that define the London look, Scandi fashion is where playfulness and sensibility converge. It’s simultaneously minimal and maximal — think the classic, streamlined vibe of Stockholm-based Acne Studios and GANNI’s eccentric universe (sometimes referred to as Scandi 2.0). And now, thanks to Pernille Teisbaek’s collection with Mango, you can easily stock up on the Scandi staples needed to replicate the refined aesthetic that, at times, skews into the fabulously quirky territory.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The 12 Best V-Neck T-Shirts to Buy Now

Spring is around the corner, so you might want to start stocking up on V-neck -shirts. Oh, who are we kidding? Any season is a good season to hoard collect and wear V-neck t-shirts. They’re indispensable, as they can be dressed up with a cardigan or blazer, go sporty with a track jacket or hoodie, or worn alone. Doesn’t matter if you own thirty white V-neck t-shirts, you can always use one more. While there’s nothing wrong with the classic crew neck t-shirt, there’s something a tad more sophisticated about V-neck t-shirts. And when you take that silhouette and change up...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

If You're A Fan Of Zara, Here Are 11 Brands You Should Have On Your Radar

To put it simply, Zara has it all. It has everything from an array of everyday basics, chic festive options, and affordable takes on the most sought-after runway trends from fashion week. With that in mind, it makes sense if you turn to the Spanish retailer (or other brands like Zara) for all kinds of sartorial needs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

The 411 On Tape-In Hair Extensions, Because Fall Is All About Longer Lengths

Here’s a daily fun fact: Hair grows about 1/2 inch per month, which adds up to six inches per year. The downside to this: If you desperately want longer hair, that can feel sort of like watching grass slowly sprout up in your backyard. And sadly, there are really no products that’ll speed up growth (read: don’t believe the marketing talk you hear about growth supplements). This is where hair extensions come into play. If you’ve never dabbled in them before, tape-in extensions are a great entry point.
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Take Note: Kendall Jenner’s New Puffer Jacket Is About To Be Everywhere

Over the next few weeks, you will likely replace your denim jackets and trenches with puffers and thicker, season-appropriate coats. To serve up shopping options, retailers are starting to release their holiday campaigns and winter-weather lineups. First up is everyone’s favorite athleisure brand, Alo Yoga, who tapped Kendall Jenner for its holiday campaign. The newly released imagery features the supermodel and brand ambassador dressed in the label’s iconic sherpa jackets and puffer coats, all so perfect for the upcoming winter weather.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy