CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who to blame? 5 ways Eagles coaching is holding this team back

By Joe Giglio
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJtIf_0cGPUviV00

The 1-3 Eagles are a (poor) reflection of a young and green coaching staff, led by Nick Sirianni.

Coaching issues in a 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t as acute as during last Monday night’s meltdown in Dallas. Instead, Sirianni’s coaching blunders, game mismanagement and overall inexperience showed in more subtle ways in a game the Eagles competed in more than many expected.

Let’s count the ways poor coaching is holding back the Eagles right now.

Trading seven points for three vs. Kansas City is a loser’s mentality: We can point to poor execution in the red zone all we want, but nothing is worse than a coach putting his team behind the eight ball with conservative decision making. Sirianni coached to keep the game close vs. the best quarterback in the sport instead of trying to beat him. On the opening drive, Sirianni wanted to go for a fourth down, but was slow getting the play in. After Jalen Hurts called a timeout, the Eagles kicked the field goal. Total mismanagement. Have a play ready, and get it in on time. If the timeout is burned, you might as well go for it. Saving the five yards to (still) kick an easy field goal made no sense.

Clock mismanagement: What in the world was that at the end of the first half? In a situation where anything (yes, even a field goal) would have been positive, Sirianni didn’t call a timeout, and allowed the clock to run and run as the Eagles crossed midfield. A rushed snap, the Chiefs hit Hurts and a fumble basically ended any hope of scoring there. Call the timeout, reset, try to get out of bounds and set up a field goal after a potential shot to the end zone. Little things add up.

Zero correction in practice, per Sirianni: According to Ian Eagle on the CBS broadcast, Sirianni doesn’t correct penalties during practice because he doesn’t want to lose time for more reps. After watching this team for four weeks, perhaps it’s time to alter that strategy. Philadelphia was dinged for nine more penalties in Week 4, moving the season total to a franchise-record 44 through the first four games of the season. The worst part? It’s not just a single kind of penalty, and not all are just due to players trying too hard or being too aggressive. It’s pre-snap. It’s post-snap. It’s poor alignment. It’s wide receivers stepping out of bounds because they are getting outmuscled and worked to the sideline. It has to stop if the Eagles are going to have a chance. And by not doing everything he can to correct it in practice, Sirianni is enabling it to happen on game day.

Wasting an asset in the red zone: Poor execution in the red zone vs. a team as high-powered as Kansas City is a death sentence. It’s not Sirianni’s fault that Hurts missed Zach Ertz in the first quarter or that Greg Ward couldn’t reel in what should have been a touchdown pass. But why does this offense continue to ignore Hurts’ legs inside the 10 yard line? I’m all for making sure Hurts is developing as a passer and not just having a running quarterback that throws on occasion. But when the Eagles are inside the 10, I’d argue their most efficient way to get into the end zone is letting Hurts run on designed runs. We’ve rarely seen that through four weeks. It’s baffling.

Jonathan Gannon’s stubbornness: We’re learning more and more about the Eagles new defensive coordinator. In Week 1, it was hard not to be impressed. In Week 2, the defense was hardly the reason to complain. But the last two weeks show a major flaw in Gannon’s (stubborn) thinking. Playing so much zone and refusing to put any true heat on quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo can work. If you make those quarterbacks methodically go down the field, mistakes or missed plays will eventually happen. Against Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes, well, not to such. The Eagles have established an identity on defense: Play the pass, try to keep big plays in front of them, don’t worry about the run, and hope the other team screws up long drives. It’s not dissimilar to what Brandon Staley’s defense did with the Rams and now does with the Chargers. But it’s OK to tweak it against top-10 quarterbacks.

The 2021 Eagles are flawed. They are banged up. I thought Sirianni’s play design and play calling were very good on Sunday. I like that he’s getting Kenny Gainwell involved, and think prioritizing the rookie over the overrated Miles Sanders is smart. Hurts is developing. This team will get better.

But the coach and his staff have to be buttoned up before anything changes for the better. The Eagles aren’t very good right now, and it’s a reflection of the sloppiness we’re seeing on the sidelines each week.

Comments / 1

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Weapon X Mailbag: Who deserves the most blame for the last two Eagles losses?

Well, Monday was a disaster. If you have questions for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or email bleedinggreeninfo@gmail.com. Time for this week’s questions... @NegadelphiaNorm: Who bares the brunt of the blame for the last two week, Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, or Jonathan Gannon?. 1A. Nick Sirianni. 1B....
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Three Men To Blame For Eagles Embarrassing Loss to the Cowboys

On Monday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles organization embarrassed themselves in front of a national audience with their plethora of Penalties and Mental Errors. As I wrote about last week, the Eagles cannot win games if they keep playing this unacceptable style of football. Many people want someone to blame after the Eagles lost to the rival Dallas Cowboys, so today I will pull back the curtain and give you the main three people to blame for that ugly performance on Monday Night:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matt Ryan
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs Hit Hurts#Cbs
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Abbeville Meridional

Eagles bounce back with impressive win

It may have been the best game the Vermilion Catholic Eagles played this season. The Eagles beat Ascension Catholic out of Donaldsonville, 28-21, in front of Eagle Nation.. VC head coach Broc Prejean was glad to see the Eagles get back on track after losing to Abbeville the week before.
ABBEVILLE, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today. Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.
NFL
247Sports

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas Raiders coach says weather delay 'affected' team, does not blame loss on it

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers played a highly anticipated Monday Night Football game last night but had to wait longer than initially expected, as a lightning delay pushed back the start of the game at SoFi Stadium. After this team’s loss, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden voiced his confusion and frustration with the construction of the multi-billion dollar stadium.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
380
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy