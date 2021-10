Cambodia is run by a strongman government, one known for dysfunction and harsh crackdowns against dissent. Rarely does its leadership pull off a huge success — but its vaccine program is remarkable. Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, appears to be the most vaccinated capital city in the world. And nationwide, Cambodians are better vaccinated than most US states — even California. How did they pull it off? The World’s Patrick Winn reports that the country made a successful bet in relying deeply on China.

