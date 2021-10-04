Grand Prairie high school closed today due to electrical issues, classes canceled

Grand Prairie High School Closed Today Photo credit GetyImages

Students at Grand Prairie High School will have the day off today because of an electrical issue near campus.

School leaders say the issue sparked a power outage that will affect campus today - so students will have the day off.

Teachers and staff are expected to report to campus.

Grand Prairie High School is the only campus impacted, all other Grand Prairie ISD campuses are on a normal schedule today.

