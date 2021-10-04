The Facebook Whistleblower Revealed What Everyone Already Knew: Facebook's Biggest Problem Is Mark Zuckerberg

In recent weeks, Mark Zuckerberg’s presence on Facebook has mostly involved him talking about the metaverse and engaging in watersports. But on Tuesday night, the founder and CEO finally addressed the scandal that has engulfed his company over the last month after one of his former employees turned over tens of thousands of unsettling internal documents to the press, federal regulators, and Congress. That whistleblower, Frances Haugen, appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday to speak about revelations that Facebook had conducted research showing that its Instagram subsidiary makes mental health and body image issues worse for some young users, particularly teen girls, and more broadly that its algorithms promote divisive and sensationalist content.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO