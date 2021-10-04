CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Facebook Whistleblower Revealed What Everyone Already Knew: Facebook's Biggest Problem Is Mark Zuckerberg

By Jason Aten
Inc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, the whistleblower who handed a trove of documents to Congress, the Securities Exchange Commission, and The Wall Street Journal appeared on 60 Minutes and revealed her identity. Frances Haugen, a former product manager in Facebook's now-disbanded Civic Integrity Unit, said things were "substantially worse at Facebook than anything I'd seen before." Her goal, in coming forward, is to "fix the company, not harm it."

www.inc.com

Comments / 22

Kelly Tackett
10d ago

This is why I do not have FB. OR TWITTER..........the Technology is killing our privacy ! I have an Applied Science Degree and I'll tell you, none of its safe, unless you also have a background in IT and can out maneuver the other hackers.

Reply(13)
15
whyaskwhy
10d ago

Something should have been done before about Twitter and Facebook! They have way too much power and definitely should be broken up!

Reply
9
American Patriot
10d ago

That's because Zuckerberg was placed in power, just like Biden, nothing more than puppets

Reply(1)
17
Related
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
ABC4

AT&T offering $2,500 to stay off social media

(ABC4) AT&T is promoting a challenge where one lucky individual will have the chance to win a cash prize for eliminating their use of social media for one month. The All Home Connections Social Media Detox Challenge is aimed at encouraging “healthy use of social media,” according to the challenge website. Interested individuals will apply […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Entrepreneur

Sam Bankman-Fried is the richest billionaire under 30 in the world. This is how 'the new Mark Zuckerberg' made his fortune.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. The name Sam Bankman-Fried may not be familiar to you today, but there are already those who call him 'the new Mark Zuckerberg' . With a net worth of $ 22.5 billion , this year he became the richest billionaire under the age of 30 in the world . Only the creator of Facebook had managed to amass such a fortune at such a young age.
BUSINESS
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Congress#The Wall Street Journal#Civic Integrity Unit
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
Benzinga

What Are The Chances Mark Zuckerberg Isn't Facebook CEO In 2 Years?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares have shrugged off a massive outage of multiple Facebook platforms and damning whistleblower testimony in Washington this week and are now up 2.5% from Monday’s closing price. But while Facebook shareholders may have avoided any major fallout from the whistleblower testimony, former hedge fund manager Whitney...
INTERNET
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos's Viral Tweet Is Only 38 Words, But It Teaches a Master Class in How to Handle Criticism

As Amazon's founder and one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos is no stranger to criticism. At times, he's used that criticism to grow, making big changes in Amazon. For example, when lawmakers chastised the internet behemoth for its warehouse workers' low salaries, Amazon increased its minimum wage to $15 per hour, becoming one of the first large retailers to do so.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Conversation U.S.

Why Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg may be in hot water with the SEC

The Wall Street Journal recently revealed that Facebook treats users’ posts differently depending on their wealth, privilege and status. That and other findings based on internal Facebook documents may be troubling enough, but the social network’s bigger problem could be the Securities and Exchange Commission. The documents suggest Facebook presented...
INTERNET
njitvector.com

Facebook has left the Chat

At first, it seemed like an occasional bug in a cluttered mobile app, but after hours of refreshing, people noticed the problem was significant. Could the godfather of technology be terminated so suddenly? As Facebook faced massive scrutiny over Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuits and leaked research documents, its backbone system reached a pinpoint of balance and tipped.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Mark Zuckerberg: It’s a ‘False Narrative’ That Facebook Doesn’t Care

Reeling from not only damning congressional testimony about Facebook but also the worst outage the social network has suffered in years, Mark Zuckerberg took to his site Tuesday night to share an internal note aimed at rebuffing accusations of negligence levied at his company. The Facebook CEO wrote, “At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That’s just not true.” Though the criticism levied at Facebook this week is based on the company’s own research, Zuckerberg still said it painted a “false picture.”
INTERNET
Complex

Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Drops by Billions Amid Facebook Outages

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Mark Zuckerberg is taking a hit amid Monday’s Facebook outages and news of a whistleblower coming forward. The social media giant’s net...
INTERNET
Slate

What Mark Zuckerberg Knew and When He Knew It

In recent weeks, Mark Zuckerberg’s presence on Facebook has mostly involved him talking about the metaverse and engaging in watersports. But on Tuesday night, the founder and CEO finally addressed the scandal that has engulfed his company over the last month after one of his former employees turned over tens of thousands of unsettling internal documents to the press, federal regulators, and Congress. That whistleblower, Frances Haugen, appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday to speak about revelations that Facebook had conducted research showing that its Instagram subsidiary makes mental health and body image issues worse for some young users, particularly teen girls, and more broadly that its algorithms promote divisive and sensationalist content.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsweek

Mark Zuckerberg 's Personal Wealth Plummets After Facebook Outage

Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth plummeted by $7 billion in the space of a few hours on Monday, demoting him on the list of the world's richest people, after outages took Facebook and subsidiary networks offline. The outage lasted from Thursday morning, leaving many of Facebook's 2.7 billion without access for...
BUSINESS
live5news.com

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize ‘false picture’ of the company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The CEO and founder of social media giant Facebook said a whistleblower’s claims don’t reflect “the company we know.”. Mark Zuckerberg posted a lengthy note to his social media page Tuesday night that he said was shared with everyone at the company. He first addressed Monday’s global outage that knocked Facebook down for roughly six hours, along with its Instagram and Whatsapp platforms.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy