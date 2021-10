Doctors are diagnosing almost 40 per cent of Covid patients with at least one persistent symptom up to six months after their initial infection, according to a new study.The most common symptoms, including abnormal breathing, abdominal issues, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression, are also prevalent among people infected with flu – but Covid patients face a higher risk of developing these conditions, researchers said.Academics at the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) examined how many patients experienced long-lasting symptoms after having Covid-19 and what role is played by factors such as age and gender....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO