CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why the bleak world of Netflix’s Squid Game is a streaming phenomenon

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZlUb_0cGPUTCH00
Credit: Youngkyu Park/ Netflix

Squid Game, an original Netflix drama produced in South Korea, is a streaming phenomenon.

Released on 17 September, within two weeks the series has become the most watched Netflix title in 76 countries, including the US, Australia and South Korea.

Across nine episodes, desperate people enmeshed in debt voluntarily participate in a sequence of six sadistic and lethal survival games. The prize for the winner is 46.5 billion won (around A$50 million).

At the outset, the 456 participants are unaware there is a twist. There can only be one winner — and the rest of the contestants will die along the way.

This outcome is foreshadowed for viewers in a segment that precedes episode 1, in which two groups of children are seen playing the eponymous Squid Game (essentially a violent game played by Korean schoolboys).

The groups struggle for possession of a squid-shaped area drawn on the ground. Both attackers and defenders must resist being pushed out of the play area, for, according to the commentary, if you are pushed out you “die”.

Such games are commonly metaphors for life experiences.

Games structured as a struggle for possession, or with the goal of overcoming a player in a position of control, are often stories about social aspiration and limited social mobility.

In the survival game played in episode 1, Red Light, Green Light (also known as “Hibiscus flowers have bloomed” in Korea and “Statues” elsewhere around the world), players can win if they can creep forward when the controlling figure’s back is turned. If seen to move, they are “eliminated” (and in this case, die).

The brutal adaptation of children’s games at the centre of Squid Game have clearly captured the imagination of the show’s viewers, and also provide a startlingly evocative metaphor for socio-economic inequality and capitalism.

Television drama frequently portrays Korea as a profoundly unequal and violent society. Its traumatic history throughout most of the twentieth century — Japanese colonisation, the Korean War, almost 40 years of military dictatorship, and financial crises — has left deep psychological scars on the national psyche.

Dark political narratives in TV and film continue to express the social impact of that history, such as the recent Netflix zombie series, Kingdom (2019–2021), along with D.P. (2021), Signal (2016) and Stranger (2015).

The economic gap within Korean society is ever widening, and has become a recurrent motif in TV drama.

This unequal society is a staple of “Cinderella” stories in which protagonists are displaced into poverty and abused by those with wealth and power until they regain their place.

It is also reflected in dramas about the super-rich such as Sky Castle (2018) and The Penthouse (2020-2021), which show how ultra-wealthy Koreans maintain their control over the country’s wealth.

Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite (2019) drew dramatic attention to the economic gap, as have several other films: Burning (2018), Veteran (2015) and Insiders (2015).

Economic stress

Socio-economic inequality in Squid Game is explored through the often heartbeaking narratives of the contestant’s economic stress. These are shown to be often compounded by Korea’s lack of a social safety net and unregulated financial structures.

Employment in underclasses is precarious: chief protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has been retrenched, has amassed gambling debts, cannot afford lifesaving surgery for his mother, and has tried to solve his financial problems by borrowing from loan sharks.

Television dramas widely depict this latter practice as a blight upon society: interest rates are extortionate and borrowers easily slip into a form of modern slavery through ever increasing debt.

Effective slavery is also depicted in Squid Game in the exploitation of North Korean refugees and South Asian migrant workers, often by other underclass members.

Squid Game participants who question their commitment to the violent game are warned by those in control that because of their poverty or level of debt they will be much worse off in the world outside. Episode 2, Hell, is a realistic account of the precarious life of marginalised people, and the motivations that drive them into the perilous game.

The popularity of Squid Game

The global popularity of Squid Game can be attributed to various factors.

First, it draws on a worldwide cultural obsession with game shows, from quiz shows where winners hope to make a fortune to reality television programs such as Survivor.

As the participants wake on their first morning in their huge dormitory, the soundtrack rather comically consists of Haydn’s triumphalist Trumpet Concerto, which was previously used as signal music in a popular Korean quiz game titled Janghak Quiz (1973-1996).

Squid Game also includes a level of violence characteristic of western cinema but rare in Korean TV drama. It forms a potent metaphor for a deep social malaise.

The series also contains a lot of black comedy and even schadenfreude. There is a humorous contradiction between events on the screen, and the romantic music of the soundtrack.

For example, the ominous preparation for the first game, including passage along an Escher-inspired staircase, is accompanied by Johann Strauss’s Blue Danube waltz.

Having forgotten his daughter’s birthday, Gi-hun gets her a mystery present which turns out to be a cigarette lighter in the shape of a gun. The moment when she opens her present is both very funny and heart-wrenching.

Finally, the series is a high-quality production. Its visuals are strong and it builds suspense very effectively. Such elements temper what otherwise might seem heavy-handed social critique.

The success first of Parasite and now of Squid Game is bringing Korean film and media into the international limelight in an unprecedented way.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of Squid Game, had to wait 12 years to find a backer for his script. He has been a highly successful film maker, known for Dogani (2011) and Miss Granny (2014), and currently seems to have his sights set on a return to the large screen.

Perhaps he can be persuaded otherwise?

Written by Sung-ae Lee, Macquarie University.

Source: The Conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Massive Squid Game Episode 2 Easter egg reveals every death

Calling Squid Game a surprise hit would be an understatement. Not only is the dystopian series the most popular Korean series of the moment; it’s also set to dethrone Bridgerton to become the most popular Netflix original series ever. What makes Squid Game so popular? Vaulting over any language barriers,...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

What is 'Squid Game' on Netflix? Here's what you need to know

Since its release on Friday, Sept. 17, the nine-episode Korean thriller “Squid Game” has climbed its way to the number one spot on the streaming platform in the United States. Variety reported last week that “Squid Game” has become the first K-drama to snag the top spot on Netflix in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bong Joon Ho
NYLON

Netflix’s Squid Game Makeup Is Trending on TikTok, Just in Time for Halloween

If you haven’t watched Netflix’s hit K-drama Squid Game yet, you’re bound to hear it recommended by friends soon. It’s the most popular Korean drama ever and is quickly becoming one of the most-watched foreign-language productions, becoming the first Korean show to rate as Netflix’s top show in America. (It was released on September 17 and reached number one by September 21.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tyla

Fans Of Netflix's Squid Game Spot Theory About Players

Squid Game fans, prepare for your minds to be blown. Some people who have already binged all of Netflix’s genre-bending horror-drama have come up with a theory about who gets chosen to be a player, and who’s a worker in the deeply disturbing playground games. Taking to TikTok, one user...
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Review: Should you watch ‘Squid Game,’ Netflix’s surprise hit?

No squid were harmed in the making of "Squid Game," or even appear in the nine-episode Korean series from Netflix that the streamer is cautiously predicting might be its most successful show ever. (It is hard to know exactly what that means, given the company's famously secret metrics, but take it as read that it's doing well.)
TV SERIES
Highsnobiety

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Brings Both Drama and Fashion

If you haven't watched Squid Game on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for?. For those of you who aren't familiar with the South Korean survival drama, the plot centers around a handful of people who are massively in debt due to gambling, fraud, and so on, and get invited to join a game where the big prize is cash. And we're talking a lot of cash – approximately $40 million. Once in the game, the 456 players quickly realize that it isn't just a regular game – it is based on surviving children's games such as "red light, green light," and tug of war.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Sharks#Reality Tv#Squid Game#Korean#Red Light
Complex

Why ‘Squid Game’ Could Become Netflix’s Biggest Show Ever

It looks like Netflix has another global hit on their hands with Squid Game. The Korean drama’s first season was released worldwide on Sept. 17, and it has already become one of the streaming giant’s biggest international successes. It shot up to the Top 10 on the platform’s charts since its debut and is currently in the top two spots in various countries. Squid Game has also reportedly become the first Korean series to rank No. 1 in Netflix’s U.S. most-watched list. In the hit show, 456 contestants who are in desperate need of money join a deadly survival game in order to win 45.6 billion Korean won, which is around $38.6 million. Social media users are comparing the show to the Hunger Games and James Wan’s Saw movies. Like those films, the series pits people against each other and places them in deadly situations they have to figure out how to escape from.
TV SERIES
Ubergizmo

South Korean ISP Sues Netflix Over Squid Game’s Popularity

By now, there’s a good chance you might have heard that Netflix has a new hit TV series on its hands in the form of Squid Game, a South Korean TV series where participants in the fictional game play games from their childhood with deadly results in hopes of winning a massive amount of money.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Detroit Free Press

'Squid Game': Why everyone is obsessed with Netflix's brutal South Korean horror series

The biggest show on Netflix might just be a South Korean horror series with a cephalopod name and a violent, disturbing concept. By now you've probably heard of "Squid Game," a dark social satire in which desperately impoverished people are enticed to compete in children's games with deadly stakes for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. Since its Sept. 17 debut on the streaming service, it has become an online craze, sparking memes and fan theories and becoming the No. 1 show on the streamer in 70 countries, including the U.S., according to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's Squid Game Director Reveals Show's Anime Roots

These days, it seems no show has the unhinged popularity of Squid Game. The oddly-named show has become one of Netflix's biggest series, and fans from around the world are eating up the tense Korean drama. Of course, this means all eyes are on director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk, and the creator said in a recent interview that anime helped him hone his dystopian tale.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Why Netflix's Newest Global Hit Squid Game Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Nothing screams Halloween like a terrifying twist on a childhood favorite. And that's exactly what Netflix's newest global phenomenon Squid Game is serving up, as the characters at the heart of the survival drama are tasked with playing games from their childhood—and die if they do not succeed. Case in point: A game of "Red Light, Green Light" proves to be particularly lethal, with more than half of the competitors dying in episode one.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Squid Game star has a connection to Blackpink

Squid Game is on course to become Netflix's biggest ever TV series, and one of the breakout stars of the Korean survival drama is HoYeon Jung. Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok – or Number 067 – who is initially introduced as a pickpocket before we quickly learn she's a North Korean defector, who needs the money to reunite the rest of her family from across the border.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Literally Broke the Internet in South Korea

Netflix’s out-of-nowhere mega hit “Squid Game” is so popular in South Korea that one of the country’s largest internet service providers is suing Netflix over it. On Friday, Reuters reported that a spokesperson for SK Broadband said it wants Netflix to pay the costs from increased network traffic and maintenance. “Squid Game” is the No. 1 Netflix show in 90 countries, including South Korea, where it is set.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Recreates Squid Game's Creepy Doll in Real Life

Netflix recreated Squid Game's creepy Red Light, Green Light doll in real life! There's a good chance you have heard about Squid Game by now as Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series has surprisingly taken over Netflix's Top 10 and has been steadily dominating conversations ever since it debuted with the streaming service last month. It's not hard to see why either as the series pits down on their luck individuals against one another in a series of escalating deadly games that are masked as simplistic child games that anyone could have played in their youth.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Unpopular Opinions About Netflix’s Squid Games

Squid Games is the latest Netflix series that has generated lots of buzz on social media over the last couple of weeks. This K-drama weaves a thrilling tale due to the countless twists and turns in the plot that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Besides the awkward talking voices that don’t always match the character’s lips and the mediocre acting performance, the series is quite promising. Here are some unpopular opinions about this number one Netflix drama:
TV SERIES
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy