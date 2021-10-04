Juergen Teller Wants You to Pay Attention

Within the gray brick walls of his London studio, Juergen Teller is seated at a long wooden table, flipping through the pages of his new book, Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works Volume 1 (Rizzoli). There’s one photo series in particular that has always stuck with him: a portfolio called “Enjoy Your Life, Junior!,” which appeared in Pop magazine in 2017. In Bubenreuth, the Bavarian village where the photographer grew up, a classroom of 6- and 7-year-old children had tacked up tear sheets of Teller’s most iconic works—Kate Moss with pink hair; Marc Jacobs advertisements shot against a stark white background. Teller’s mother informed him that the kids were inspired by his work and had interviewed her for a school assignment. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to turn this upside down,’ ” he recalls. He postponed all the work he’d booked for the coming weeks and made his way to Germany, where he surprised the children, spending time with them as they re-created their favorite images from his extensive oeuvre.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO