CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Juergen Teller Wants You to Pay Attention

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith forthcoming exhibitions and a new book, the veteran photographer is due for a cultural reappraisal. For him, it can’t come soon enough. In February of this year, the veteran photographer Juergen Teller published a series of 22 Hollywood actors, as part of W Magazine’s annual talent issue. In doing so, he unwittingly provoked the wrath of the internet.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 15

Wm S
4d ago

Isn't having sex with animals against the law. Was penetration involved?😊

Reply(2)
11
We're All Puffed
4d ago

I am now traumatized thanks alot! Like I needed to see that with my morning coffee wtf!

Reply
6
Related
wmagazine.com

Juergen Teller’s Latest Book is All About Curiosity

Within the gray brick walls of his London studio, Juergen Teller is seated at a long wooden table, flipping through the pages of his new book, Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works Volume 1 (Rizzoli). There’s one photo series in particular that has always stuck with him: a portfolio called “Enjoy Your Life, Junior!,” which appeared in Pop magazine in 2017. In Bubenreuth, the Bavarian village where the photographer grew up, a classroom of 6- and 7-year-old children had tacked up tear sheets of Teller’s most iconic works—Kate Moss with pink hair; Marc Jacobs advertisements shot against a stark white background. Teller’s mother informed him that the kids were inspired by his work and had interviewed her for a school assignment. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to turn this upside down,’ ” he recalls. He postponed all the work he’d booked for the coming weeks and made his way to Germany, where he surprised the children, spending time with them as they re-created their favorite images from his extensive oeuvre.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
E! News

Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

It's time to "Take a Bow" because the Met Ball queen has arrived. Yes, Rihanna is in the building!. Always one to rise to the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder made a fierce and fabulous entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with her overly kitschy ensemble—and we're saying that in the best way possible. From her makeup to her clothes to the smallest of details, it's no wonder she reigns supreme at the star-studded event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juergen Teller
Person
Harmony Korine
Person
Kristen Mcmenamy
Person
Lars Eidinger
Person
Björk
Person
William Eggleston
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Steven Meisel
Person
Marc Jacobs
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Makes a Case for Cargo Pants With a New Twist on Platform Brogues at Stella McCartney

Paris Jackson was one of many recognizable names at today’s Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived on the scene for the brand’s spring ’22 presentation this morning in her signature edgy style, all in head-to-toe Stella McCartney. For the occasion, Jackson modeled a one-shoulder white top complete with studded trim, rock-chic graphics and a drawstring side detail. The look also included slick brown cargo pants, tapping into a continued revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s trends for next season. When it came down to footwear, the singer debuted a new twist on McCartney’s signature Elyse platform brogues. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Advertising#W Magazine#The W Magazine#Hypebeast#Pop Magazine
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Cardi B Keeps Feeding Us Looks in Paris

Cardi B is back like she never left. The pop icon and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, have been working together on serving looks from the front row this Paris Fashion Week. In her first public appearance since having her son, the "Up" rapper stepped out in a full Thierry...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Closer Look at Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Outfits

Click here to read the full article. It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without Cardi B and her bold looks. Since fashion week in Paris has kicked off, the rapper has stepped out in some of the most daring outfits, wearing labels such as Mugler, Richard Quinn, Schiaparelli and more, with the help of Kollin Carter, her longtime stylist, who has worked with other big stars such as Normani and Kelly Rowland.More from WWDCalvin Luo RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Valentino RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Givenchy RTW Spring 2022 The rapper attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition on Tuesday, wowing the crowd...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly Designs Fall Capsule Collection for Nasty Gal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Maeve Reilly has transformed the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Ciara and even Disney’s charming Niumo dolls — and now everyone can wear the Hollywood stylist’s signature ’90s-inspired aesthetic with her new fall capsule collection for Nasty Gal. Los Angeles-based Reilly has designed an affordable range ($26 to $374) of mix-and-match closet staples, faux leather items and oversized tailored pieces for achieving her trademark combination of structured minimalism and relaxed streetwear. That translates to ribbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Alexis Ohanian shows off $280,000 NFT he purchased for Serena Williams at 2021 Met Gala

Alexis Ohanian showed his support for wife Serena Williams during the 2021 Met Gala by being her date, and by wearing a $283,000 NFT inspired by the tennis star on the lapel of his tuxedo.On Monday, the couple was photographed posing on the red carpet at the Met Gala, with Williams wearing a lace full-length bodysuit and pink and black feathered cape by Gucci while the Reddit founder opted for a simple black tuxedo.According to Ohanian’s Twitter account, he accessorised his look with a small NFT badge from the CryptoPunks collection that depicts his wife, and which he purchased for...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy