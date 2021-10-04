Heron Preston Enlists Zellerfeld to Create 3D-Printed HERON01 Slip-On Sneaker
Heron Preston has debuted its first-ever fully 3D-printed sneaker, produced in collaboration with the emerging technology company Zellerfeld. Dubbed the HERON01, the slip-on sneaker continues to explore the world of 3D printing and sustainability. Thanks to it having no seams, stitching, glue, or other weak points, or being made from toxic glues and materials, the shoe can be fully recycled by Zellerfeld to create a shoe that can be turned into a new product, making for a circular product economy loop.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0