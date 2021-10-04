CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville Primary School closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Nicole Rogers
 4 days ago
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID-19 cases are interrupting the school year for some students in one local district and the effects begin today.

Danville Area School District says its primary school will be closed this week due to a recent outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

“I was nervous, I should say, because he is under the high-risk zone with asthma. We kept him home all last year, but you know, so far it’s good. So, we sent him back to school,” says parent Rohini Desetty.

Five weeks into the school year Danville Primary School is temporarily closing its doors. Deserty stopped by the school to pick up homework for her first-grade son Ritik. She says the school district’s decision didn’t come as a shock to her

“We were kind of prepared for this kind of situation, so whatever is good for the kids and the school, that’s what they did,” said Desetty.

“The reason we decided to close the Danville Primary School relates to positive cases in three different classrooms and other children coming to school with symptoms of a virus. Although we don’t know that it could be COVID, we do know the children are displaying symptoms of illness. We are taking the health and safety of our students and staff as a priority with several mayors of mitigation with mask-wearing, disinfecting procedures, seating arrangements are 3-6 feet apart as best as we can handle. We have been extremely cautious. We have applied to get rapid testing from PDE, but that hasn’t come through yet,” said Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle in her full statement.

She says the decision to close the primary school for one week was out of an abundance of caution. Students in the district that Eyewitness News spoke with say they believe their school has done a good job at keeping people safe throughout the pandemic.

“No, I think it’s pretty good. They’re very good with keeping masks very regulated. We still social distance. It’s not too bad actually,” said Chloe Venner who is a Junior at Danville.

Last week, Danville Area School District confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in every building within the district, but right now only the primary school is closed.

