Kyler Murray, Cardinals have statement win; Tom Brady gets bragging rights.

Tom Brady’s triumphant return against the New England Patriots, in the stadium he called home for 20 seasons dominated Week 4 in the NFL. And while Brady yet again can claim bragging rights, other teams made statements in their respective games. None was more significant than the Arizona Cardinals exorcizing their struggles under the Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury era against the Los Angeles Rams. In a battle of undefeated NFC West teams, the Cardinals took care of business on the road, and Murray and Kingsbury secured their first-ever victories against the Rams.