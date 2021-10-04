Fathers sue West Virginia officials over charter school law

Two West Virginia fathers are suing over a law that allows charter schools to open without the approval of local voters.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the suit was filed last week in Kanawha County.

It claims the law is unconstitutional and asks the judge to stop a newly created Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any schools.

The law allows that unelected board to approve new charters, even in counties where the local boards of education are opposed to them.

The lawsuit cites a section of the state constitution that requires a local vote before the creation of any “independent free school district, or organization.”

