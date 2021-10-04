CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Fathers sue West Virginia officials over charter school law

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Two West Virginia fathers are suing over a law that allows charter schools to open without the approval of local voters.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the suit was filed last week in Kanawha County.

It claims the law is unconstitutional and asks the judge to stop a newly created Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any schools.

The law allows that unelected board to approve new charters, even in counties where the local boards of education are opposed to them.

The lawsuit cites a section of the state constitution that requires a local vote before the creation of any “independent free school district, or organization.”

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hospitals to get money for staffing issues

West Virginia is sending out funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says about 40 hospitals will receive $17 million in the next few days to cover costs from the pandemic’s surge in August. That includes overtime and staff retention […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

WV 23rd best state for teachers on #WorldTeachersDay

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday is World Teachers’ Day! But as you thank your favorite teacher, remember that teachers are not treated the same in every state. West Virginia was placed 23rd on a national ranking for teacher-friendliness. World Teachers’ Day or International Teachers’ Day is meant to recognize and appreciate teachers around the world. The […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Proposed home for future Weirton police department faces pushback

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)-There’s a push for a new Weirton Police Department, but finding a home for it is facing some push back. It all started with talk that the proposed police department would take Edwin J. Bowman Baseball Field’s place. But not everyone is happy with it. This proposed facility would include a court room […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Triple homicide suspect arrested in West Virginia said one of his victims was ‘poisoning people’ with the COVID shot

DAVIS, W.Va. – A man who was arrested in Tucker County after a manhunt on Oct. 1 allegedly killed his brother and sister-in-law because his pharmacist brother was distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Jeffery Allen Burnham, 46 of Cumberland was taken into custody in Davis, West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 1 for suspected triple homicide after he […]
DAVIS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pro-Life Convention to be held in West Virginia

A pro-life convention will be held in West Virginia this weekend. West Virginians for Life is inviting the public to attend its Annual State Pro-Life Convention on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont, WV. The theme for the event is “All LIFE Matters.” Down syndrome “Dadvocate” Kurt Kondrich […]
FAIRMONT, WV
