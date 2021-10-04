CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will phase out ‘zero Covid’ strategy

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bi6T_0cGPT78z00

New Zealand will abandon its strategy to completely eliminate Covid-19 and will instead adopt a method that controls the spread of infection, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

“With this outbreak and Delta, the return to zero [Covid cases] is incredibly difficult,” Ms Ardern said.

The current elimination strategy will be phased out and another model that takes into consideration vaccination rates shall be adopted, she said. A three-stage roadmap shall be put in place to help bring Auckland out of its lockdown, the prime minister added.

“Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines,” she added. “Now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things. We have more options, and there’s good cause for us to feel optimistic about the future, but we cannot rush.”

Ms Ardern emphasised that New Zealand needed to continue to “contain and control the virus as much as possible, while we make our transition from a place where we only use heavy restrictions to a place where we use vaccines in everyday public health measures.”

Ms Ardern told reporters: “This is a change in approach we were always going to make over time. Our Delta outbreak has accelerated this transition. Vaccines will support it.”

Only about 48 per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to the latest available health ministry figures. The relatively slow and sluggish start of inoculations was criticised by experts and opposition leaders in the country.

Ms Ardern said that the Delta variant felt like “a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake.”

New Zealand had largely eliminated Covid last year and had remained virus-free for months. It reported its first case since February on 17 August, prompting a strict lockdown . But there have been more than 1,000 cases, including a community spread, since then.

On Monday, New Zealand registered 29 new cases of Covid-19, taking the current outbreak numbers to 1,357. Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 4,025 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand. The country has seen just 27 Covid deaths.

The prime minister also said that the lockdown in Auckland, which is affecting as many as 1.7 million people, will be scaled back in phases and some restrictions will be lifted from Wednesday. Auckland has been under lockdown for nearly 50 days now.

Ms Ardern added that the strict lockdowns will only end when about 90 per cent of the country is fully vaccinated.

She said that Aucklanders will be able to leave their homes to connect with loved ones outdoors from Wednesday, with no more than two households at a time and up to a maximum of 10 people. Early childhood education will return for all, beach visits and hunting will also be allowed.

Local reports said that in the next step of relaxations, retail stores and public facilities such as pools and zoos can open. The number of people who can meet outdoors will be increased to 25.

In the third phase of relaxations, the hospitality sector will open, and the number of people at a gathering can be 50. Businesses such as hairdressers will also be able to open as long as they use masks and follow physical distancing norms.

The Guardian

Jacinda Ardern needs to speak out on Aukus – her tacit approval allows a dangerous military buildup

New Zealand defence hawks reacted to the announcement of the anglophone security pact Aukus this month by complaining this country had been sidelined. In order to stay close to traditional allies, the hawks suggest New Zealand needs to either increase defence spending to compensate, or overturn New Zealand’s long-held ban on nuclear-powered vessels.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Clearly not working’: How New Zealand’s consensus on striving for Covid zero is finally cracking

“Things have changed,” Judith Collins declares, sitting in her Beehive government office. New Zealand’s National party leader is fresh off launching her alternative pandemic response plan, marking the first time the main opposition has significantly diverged from prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s largely popular elimination strategy. The arrival of the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New Zealand tightens travel rules as COVID spreads

New Zealand announced Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of COVID-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus. "We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," COVID-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said.
TRAVEL
deseret.com

New Zealand has abandoned its zero-COVID-19 ambitions. Here’s why

New Zealand — one of the most successful countries for limiting the spread of the coronavirus — will end its long-standing “zero-COVID” policy after failing to stop a recent outbreak, according to The New York Times. Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand has had a coronavirus containment strategy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Is it all going south for Jacinda Ardern?

In May last year, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s youngest Prime Minister, also became its most popular since records began. The phenomenon of ‘Jacindamania’ swept through the island nation as she won worldwide praise for the decisive action that had restricted the country’s Covid-related deaths to just 26. But the war...
CORONAVIRUS
The Guardian

By ending Covid elimination, Jacinda Ardern once again fails to turn compassion into policy

And so with that, a confusing 20-minute monologue in the Beehive theatrette, New Zealand’s virus-beating elimination strategy is over. As the Delta variant’s “tentacles”, to borrow the prime minister’s description, creep past the Auckland border, potentially wrapping themselves around parts of the Waikato, the government will no longer aim to cut the monster off at its head with tough alert level four restrictions. Instead public health officials will move to a suppression strategy aiming “to contain and control the virus” while we vaccinate our way out of the pandemic. At its simplest, Jacinda Ardern’s message from the threatrette was vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

New Zealand snookered itself by calling time on its Covid elimination strategy

The New Zealand government called time on its world-leading Covid-19 elimination strategy on Monday, announcing a suite of measures that grant Aucklanders greater freedom after seven weeks of community transmission, despite experts urging tighter restrictions. In doing so, the government has snookered itself in three mutually-reinforcing ways: on social license, on enforcement, and on the economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Radio International PRI

More countries are moving away from ‘COVID-zero’ strategy

Some of the places with the lowest rates of infections and deaths in this pandemic, like New Zealand and Singapore, have taken a “zero-COVID” approach to the virus. Think lockdowns, widespread testing, rigorous contact tracing, mandatory quarantines and restricted travel, even enforced by police. But the rise of delta is challenging the long-term sustainability of this approach. Many places are starting to accept that the virus can't be completely eliminated. As The World's Elana Gordon reports, that means moving toward relying on effective vaccines in combination with less intensive measures.
WORLD
The Independent

As India emerges as hotspot for potential new viruses, experts battle red tape to head off another pandemic

In the late 1950s, people in the southern Indian town of Shimoga started reporting the mysterious deaths of dozens of monkeys in the evergreen forests of the district. Soon people in the villages surrounding the forest also began reporting high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, body pain, headache, and blood in the stool. There were a few deaths, too, prompting officials to initiate a surveillance project, suspecting that this deadly disease was coming from birds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

These are the world’s safest cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2021 Safe Cities Index, with Copenhagen coming out on top, followed by Toronto and Singapore.As well as personal security or safety, the Index takes into account digital, environmental, infrastructure and health security, with each city’s reaction to the pandemic and Covid mortality rates factored in this year.Experts in city planning, epidemiology, risk management and sustainability all fed information into the rankings, which were revealed in a whitepaper this morning.The health security of many on the list has been challenged in the past 18 months, as the pandemic tore through densely populated urban areas.“In...
WORLD
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
