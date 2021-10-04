CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham’s ‘real reaction’ against Aston Villa impresses Eric Dier

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LBkA_0cGPSy9Q00

Eric Dier believes Tottenham Hotspur showed the right reaction to their recent slump in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Spurs ended a three-game losing streak against Villa, thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener and Matt Targett’s own goal.

It had been a tough time for them as back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were followed by a humiliating 3-1 north London derby loss to Arsenal which left boss Nuno Espirito Santo coming under early pressure.

But Nuno’s men put that right on Sunday, producing their best performance of the campaign, which saw them rack up 17 shots.

Dier says the display at the Emirates Stadium was unacceptable, but said they responded in the right way.

“We have to keep calm, we had a tough couple of weeks, under difficult circumstances, we were missing a lot of players,” Dier said. “We went to Crystal Palace, injuries, sending offs, we really lost our balance there and then we had two disappointing results.

“The Chelsea result did not reflect the game at all, we performed really well, especially in the first half and then the Arsenal game we were very disappointed. It’s early days, I think the performance today was the best of the season and that shows a real reaction from the players.

“The players needed to show that reaction. For me it doesn’t really matter, as players we have to perform and there are some levels you can’t drop below and we definitely did last weekend and that has nothing to do with the manager.”

Spurs passed an important test as Villa, who were being outplayed, levelled through Ollie Watkins with 22 minutes remaining, but the hosts rallied and regained the lead just three minutes later.

Dier added: “I think the way we reacted to the 1-1 was really important. That reaction was great and we really put our foot on the gas.

“Looking at it from the other side, we maybe could have started the second half better, it is something we still need to improve on but the reaction to the 1-1 was fantastic and we really put our foot on the gas and created a lot of chances and got the goal.”

It's early days, I think the performance today was the best of the season and that shows a real reaction from the players

Eric Dier

Prior to the Villa game Spurs were at the bottom of the table for shots on goal and chances created from open play, but they went some way to putting that right.

Dier says that results are the most important thing.

“Results are always going to be the most important thing for anyone. Whatever style you play results are the most important thing and that won’t change,” he said.

“Obviously we want to be winning football matches and playing good football like we did today. That takes time, we are just at the beginning of a new phase, under a new manager, it is still early and those things take time to implement.

“We are definitely working towards that, today we showed that against a very good Aston Villa side.”

Villa’s equaliser was Watkins’ first goal of the season after a patchy start and boss Dean Smith said it will do him good.

“He’s been frustrated with the chances he hasn’t taken over the last few weeks,” Smith said. “He missed the start of the season with injuries. That goal will do him the world of good.

“He’s frustrated despite scoring because he’s on the losing team. There wasn’t an awful lot between the two teams today.”

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Opponent watch: Aston Villa to face Tottenham without two first-team stars

Injury news: Aston Villa duo Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey ruled out for PL clash vs Tottenham Hotspur. According to BirminghamLive, Aston Villa will be without first-team stars Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson for their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. The duo is suffering from muscle injury...
UEFA
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Preview: Panic! at the Lane

Whatever moral victories Tottenham Hotspur looked to have claimed in the first half against Chelsea quickly vanished into the North London sky last weekend. An absolutely embarrassing performance against Arsenal had Spurs down three goals to their bitter rivals less than 35 minutes into the match, bringing a sober reminder of where this team currently stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings

Big win! Tottenham Hotspur put in an overall solid performance at home against a good Aston Villa side and came away with an important three points on Sunday. Tottenham went ahead with a goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then let Villa back in through Ollie Watkins in the second half. But instead of falling apart, Spurs roared back through Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura (though Lucas’ goal was credited as an own goal) and Spurs came away with a 2-1 win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Ollie Watkins
BBC

Tottenham v Aston Villa: confirmed team news

Tottenham make three changes from the humbling defeat at rivals Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. In defence, Emerson Royal replaces Japhet Tanganga at right-back, while Cristian Romero comes in for Davinson Sanchez in the middle. The other change comes in midfield and sees Oliver Skipp return and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa in Premier League

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Tottenham-Aston Villa. The Spurs beat the Lions 2-1 in Premier League today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL Brazil. Thanks for your company and support. 10:59 AM6 hours ago. BEST MOMENTS:. Did...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Football#Emirates Stadium#Crystal Palace#Arsenal#Spurs
The Independent

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham have conceded nine goals in their last three Premier League games, suffering devastating defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Chelsea and last weekend at Arsenal.Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have slipped from the top of the table in the last international break and into the bottom half as we approach another set of World Cup qualifiers.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host Aston VillaMeanwhile, Aston Villa have lost just one of their last five league games and produced a terrific display to beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last time out.Dean Smith’s men can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Aston Villa: Strong showing sees Spurs pick up all three points

Tottenham Hotspur picked up a crucial three points to get back to winning ways, defeating Aston Villa at home by the final score of 2-1. Three straight losses in the Premier League campaign forced Nuno Espirito Santo to make a couple of changes from the North London Derby. Cuti Romero came into the back line with Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp. Romero seems to be getting more comfortable with the side so it’s good to see him in the Starting XI. The question on everyone’s mind was if the tactics were set up for proper attacking football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham defender Dier: Players 100% behind Nuno

Tottenham defender Eric Dier insists the players are fully behind manager Nuno. Dier says they showed the right character for victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. “The way we reacted to the 1-1 was really important," Dier told the London Evening Standard. “We maybe could have started the second half better, it is something we still need to improve on but the reaction to the 1-1 was fantastic and we really put our foot on the gas and created a lot of chances and got the goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Tottenham defender Eric Dier: This club bigger than Europa Conference League

Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits the club should be doing better than competing in the Europa Conference League. Dier insists the club should be challenging for top class European football after falling into UEFA's third choice competition this season. He said: “We need to be challenging for European football. There...
UEFA
BBC

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa - Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Aston Villa's winning goal at Old Trafford should have been disallowed. Kortney Hause struck with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage time penalty. "You can take it when it's a good goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa boss Smith wrapped with 'big result' against Man Utd

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith admits he is delighted at how his team claimed all three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Villains put in one of their best displays of the season, besting a star-studded United side away from home to pull off a 1-0 win. Despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham add Aston Villa striker Watkins to striker wishlist

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is emerging as a potential target for Tottenham next summer. The young forward has impressed in the Premier League since signing for Villa from Brentford in 2020. Given his versatility, quality off the ball, and attracting instinct, Watkins could add a different dimension to Spurs'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Tottenham will look to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Ollie Watkins in the last period. The latest reports in England suggest that Tottenham will look to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The England international joined Aston Villa from Brentford for a fee in the region of 34 million euros...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy