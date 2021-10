Today is going to be a wild day of baseball. When MLB implemented their new schedule in which all of the final games of the season are played at the same time, they were hoping to recapture that 2011 magic. (Well, magic for all non-Red Sox fans, at least.) This year, they have as good a chance as they’ve had in some time in capitalizing on the potential excitement, and the Red Sox are once again caught up in it.

