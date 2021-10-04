CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast (10/4 AM)

By Josh Reiter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today we will see not much going on weather-wise as we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid/upper 80s around Texoma. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be clear, providing good conditions for any nighttime...

