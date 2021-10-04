First Alert Forecast (10/4 AM)

It was another foggy and cloudy wake up across the Twin Tiers today. This has really been the trend the last few days. Patchy fog sticks around through the morning hours but by late morning it should start to lift and dissipate. As for the cloud cover, it hangs tough today. We deal with overcast conditions throughout the morning but start to get more of a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. This sunshine could be limited though. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, the cloud cover increases ahead of a weak warm front that moves through. Isolated showers are possible late overnight and into tomorrow morning. These showers will be isolated, so this will not be a washout event. Temperatures overnight drop to near 60 which is about 15 degrees above average. For Saturday, we deal with isolated showers early but look to dry out for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 60s which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday looks to be another dry but cloudy day with temperatures approaching 70 once again.

