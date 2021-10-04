CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Squid Game: Indian Fans Are Comparing Korean Netflix Series With Luck; Did You Know The Imran Khan Film is Also a Remake?

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian fans can’t believe their ‘Luck’. What are the odds that they found similarities between Netflix’s wildly popular Korean series Squid Game and Bollywood movie Luck? The latter starred Imran Khan, Shruthi Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa and more. The film had released in 2009 and talked about a set of out of luck people who are brought together by an evil man to win a deadly game and become rich. It’s the game of elimination. See the similarities there? Of course, the resemblance is uncanny but before you pride over the fact that Bollywood did it first, let us tell you some thing. Luck is loosely based on a Hollywood movie called Condemned that released in 2007. Well, Bollywood always gets ‘inspired’. Not Only ‘Squid Game,’ but ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ Goes Global Hit.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mithun Chakraborty
Person
Imran Khan
Hypebae

5 Things To Know About Hoyeon Jung of Netflix Korean Drama, 'Squid Game'

Since hitting Netflix on September 17, Squid Game has become one of the most talked about titles on the streaming platform. Featuring a star-studded cast, the dystopian survival TV series marks a breakthrough moment for Hoyeon Jung, who plays Saebyeok, or No. 67, a North Korean refugee whose ultimate goal is to reunite with her family. Here, we’ve gathered five facts about the rookie actor and her career as a fashion model.
WORLD
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' becomes the first Korean drama series to rank #1 for two consecutive days on Netflix TV shows worldwide

The nine-episode Netflix original Korean series 'Squid Game' is still charting at #1 on Netflix Top Shows Worldwide, aiming for #1 for two consecutive days. 'Squid Game' gained a lot of attention after it ranked #1 on Netflix U.S., following its massive success at the top on Netflix Japan, Korea, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong... these countries are just few of the 83 countries that 'Squid Game' has topped in the TV shows category.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Indian#Squid#Korean#Bollywood#Ar#House Of Secrets#Vinniejones#Hunger Games#News Brig#Newsbrig Com
The Independent

Squid Game: Korean man bombarded with over 4,000 calls ‘after real number used in hit Netflix series’

Netflix’s hit series Squid Game has allegedly exposed a real phone number belonging to a Korean citizen, who is now apparently receiving thousands of calls from fans of the show.The phone number was reportedly featured in the first episode, where it is seen written on a business card handed over to Lee Jung-Jae’s character, Seong Gi-Hun, in the subway station by a mysterious man in a black suit. The purported real-life owner of the phone number told Money Today that he has since been receiving “endless” calls and text messages. “It has come to the point where people are...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Squid Game Season 2: Netflix Creator Address if Series Will Return

For the past week Netflix has been overrun with a surprising new show in their Top 10, the Korean original drama series Squid Game. Produced by the streamer, Squid Game tells the story of a group of down-on-their-luck individuals eager for cash and recruited to play in a series of children's games that put their lives on the line, but which offer a tremendous cash prize. The series has exploded in popularity on Netflix since it premiered but only nine episodes exist, so what are the odds of a second season? Squid Game's creator says he's not even thinking about it just yet.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Viewers have fallen in love with Anupam Tripathi, the Indian actor who played Ali in the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'

Attention is being focused on the cast behind the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' as the whole world is fanatic over this mysterious dystopian game. Individuals suffering from financial difficulty with no way of escape have opted to join this mysterious game for a chance to win a lump sum of money in hopes of getting out of their suffering. However, these individuals must risk their lives at the cost of playing the game. With high stress and tension, the worst of people are revealed as the contestants of the game do anything - backstabbing, betraying, and even murder - to get ahead and live.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
uscannenbergmedia.com

Korean-language thriller ‘Squid Game’ on target to be the most successful series in Netflix history

Karla Cabrera’s younger sister loves watching Korean dramas and spends much of her free time exploring Netflix’ latest titles. Cabrera, a graduate student studying marriage and family therapy, initially did not understand the hype behind the genre, notorious for its saccharine and dramatic storytelling, but when she noticed a flood of Korean titles taking over the streaming giant’s catalog, she quickly discovered that there’s more to K-dramas than love triangles and kimchi slaps.
TV & VIDEOS
Montclarion

‘Squid Game’ is Korean Brilliance

There is no show quite like “Squid Game,” the Korean drama released Sept. 17 on Netflix. With the amount of gore and plot twists in the nine-episode series, the only thing that could come close is the infamous and just as brilliant “Saw” franchise. Though there aren’t any elaborate traps awaiting the contestants in “Squid Game,” the games involve luck, and if players have it, they just may make it to see the end.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Squid Game: 10 Other Shows To Watch If You Liked The Netflix Series

For part of September 2021, a new series took the reins and became the top TV show on Netflix, and that is Squid Game. The 2021 Netflix TV series captured audiences with its compelling story, interesting take on children’s games, and the intense (fictional) competition that would follow. The South Korean drama became a hit.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Korean celebrities are receiving 'Squid Game' PR gifts from Netflix Korea

'Squid Game' has caused a sensation around the world, as everyone has been swept up by the compelling story of this dystopian survival game. Individuals suffering from financial difficulty with no way of escape have opted to join this mysterious game for a chance to win a lump sum of money in hopes of getting out of their suffering. However, these individuals must risk their lives at the cost of playing the game.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Korean thriller 'Squid Game' sweeps global Netflix charts

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean thriller Squid Game has swept Netflix charts across the world since its premiere on Sept. 17, according to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data. The nine-episode series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, officially hit No. 1 last week in all 83 countries where the series...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy