CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. stock futures resume downward path on heightened uncertainties

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures weakened on Monday, resuming a downward path on uncertainties on future policy and concern about the global economy. Last week was a rough one for U.S. stocks, as the S&P 500 dropped 2.2%, though the major indexes each advanced on Friday. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
fxempire.com

Gold Losing Sparkle To Strong U.S Dollar, Bitcoin

Gold prices were lower in London on Friday morning, as traders refrained from making major bets ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report. At the time of writing, gold futures were trading about $1,754 per ounce after losing 0.25%. Despite a small advance on Friday, the dollar remained below a one-year high, which is usually inverse to gold prices.
CURRENCIES
KEYT

Stock indexes closing lower as jobs data sparks uncertainty

U.S. stock indexes are closing lower Friday after a weak jobs report sparked questions about when the Federal Reserve could pare back its immense support for the markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% after wavering throughout the day. Government data showed far fewer jobs were created last month than economists forecast. The jobs report is among the most anticipated pieces of economic data, and the reaction to its release was a confused one. U.S. stocks moved up and down throughout the day, as did Treasury yields. The price of U.S. oil briefly rose to its highest level since 2014.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Largely Unchanged; U.S. Jobs Data in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely unchanged Friday, with investors cautious ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data which could provide fresh clues into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering. At 2:15 AM ET (0615 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1%...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
newsbrig.com

Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Jumps As Elon Musk Does This

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1% after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal with Republicans. UnitedHealth (UNH) was the top blue chip. Leaderboard stock Tesla (TSLA) surged following an Elon Musk tweet. X. Meanwhile, a bevy of stocks were offering buying opportunities amid the bullish...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Infrastructure#0 34#Spx#The Nasdaq Composite Comp#0 82#The Wall Street Journal#Democrats#Bloomberg News#Fed Chair#The White House#Chinese#China Evergrande 3333
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were seriously damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. The Friday discussion was "an opportunity for the United States and China to commit to forging a trade relationship that is managed responsibly," a USTR official said on condition of anonymity.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS
newsbrig.com

Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally. I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment. Seasonality is a short-term negative, but a positive into...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy