CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton warned by Mercedes chief that DNFs are a ‘no go’ in F1 title battle

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXtF0_0cGPSmnw00

Lewis Hamilton has been warned by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that DNFs are a “no go” if the Briton is to retain his Formula One title.

Hamilton’s championship victory last season saw him go level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven F1 titles, and the Mercedes driver holds a two-point lead over rival Max Verstappen with six races left this season.

Hamilton, 36, beat the Red Bull driver to first place at the Russian Grand Prix last time out, but at the calendar’s previous event – the Italian GP – the pair took each other out of the race.

That incident marked their second coming-together this year, following the rivals’ crash at the British Grand Prix in July. On that occasion, Hamilton went on to win the race while Verstappen recorded a DNF (‘did not finish’).

Wolff, however, is concerned that Hamilton might not be so lucky if another incident occurs, and the Austrian has warned his driver that he must finish every race left this season if he is to win a record eighth F1 title.

“I think neither driver and neither team can have any comfort in the current situation, because there is just no gap in terms of points and I think that this is going to go very long,” Wolff told Formula1.com .

“Reliability versus performance is always the fine line that you need to get right, and as I said before, DNFing obviously is a no-go for the championship.

“Nobody, neither us nor our competitors, can afford a zero-point race weekend.”

The next race on the F1 calendar is the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. Last year’s edition of the event saw Hamilton emerge victorious to claim the 2020 drivers’ championship.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas ‘wasn’t allowed’ to compete for F1 title, Mercedes driver claims

Valtteri Bottas has claimed he was blocked from competing for the Formula One world title by Mercedes earlier this season. The Finn trails teammate Lewis Hamilton by 80.5 points in the drivers standings and will be expected to play a support role in Hamilton’s championship battle with Max Verstappen over the final eight races of the season. Bottas’ last victory in F1 came at the Russian Grand Prix last year and he was asked whether he would be allowed to compete for the win at the same race this weekend. “I don’t know really, I need to ask [Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
newschain

Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate in Russia

Lewis Hamilton trailed team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes set the pace in first practice for the Russian Grand Prix. Bottas saw off Hamilton by two tenths at Sochi’s Olympic Park, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull. Verstappen, who holds a five-point championship lead over Hamilton with eight scheduled races...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

New gearboxes for F1 title rivals Verstappen and Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both taken on new gearboxes for the Russian Grand Prix, though they will not be penalised. Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have both taken on new gearboxes for this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. The two drivers failed to finish last time out...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Title battle too close for comfort, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff expects the Formula One title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to rage deep into the 2021 season, with the gap between the pair too close for comfort. The 36-year-old Hamilton turned a five-point deficit to his 23-year-old Dutch rival into...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Dnf#F1#Red Bull#Italian#Austrian#Reliability
ESPN

Engine concerns hang over Lewis Hamilton's F1 title bid

Lewis Hamilton retook the lead in the Formula One championship with his 100th win in Russia on Sunday but engine concerns are hanging over the Mercedes driver's bid for a record eighth title. Team mate Valtteri Bottas took a hit and started 16th on the grid in Sochi after Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mercedes pit mechanic ‘ok’ after Lewis Hamilton collision in Russian Grand Prix practice

Mercedes have confirmed that a pit mechanic hit by Lewis Hamilton’s car during practice at the Russian Grand Prix was unhurt by the incident. Hamilton overshot his box after coming into the pit lane, sending the team’s jack man flying as he prepared to lift up the Mercedes car. The mechanic got straight to his feet and the team confirmed he was “ok” following the collision. “Man, Magic, sorry about that,” Hamilton said immediately. “For everyone asking, our front jack man is ok,” Mercedes confirmed afterwards. Bump.🤭 The good news is that he’s OK. 💪pic.twitter.com/2FfaBYcIEw— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 24, 2021Hamilton has the opportunity to retake the world championship lead from title rival Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix, a circuit which Mercedes have won in each of the seven races staged in Sochi. Verstappen will start Sunday’s race at the back of the grid after Red Bull changed his engine.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Putting Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented 100 F1 wins in perspective

It's hard to put Lewis Hamilton's 100 Formula One victories into context as no-one in the 71-year history of the sport has ever reached three figures of race wins. Between 2006 and 2020, Michael Schumacher held the record for the most career wins at 91 -- a number that was 40 clear of the previous record and seemed unbeatable when Hamilton started out in F1 back in 2007. But as it has become clear that Hamilton would surpass that number over the past 12 months, the perceived limit of what is possible in a single F1 career has been redefined.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘very chilled’ in response to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 title talk

Max Verstappen has brushed off Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion that the pressure of the Formula One title race is getting to him, insisting that his championship rival’s comments “show he doesn’t know me”. Verstappen and Hamilton collided at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago and head into this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix separated by just five points at the top of the standings. Seven-time world champion Hamilton was asked whether the pressure was catching up with Verstappen as the Dutchman aims to become the youngest F1 champion of all time, and the Mercedes driver said he empathised with the...
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Lewis Hamilton wins his 100th F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has further secured his status as the most successful Formula 1 driver with his 100th victory in the Russian Grand Prix, ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Statistically, it moves him even further beyond every other F1 driver as he chases...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff promises ‘really aggressive’ approach to boost Lewis Hamilton title bid

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will have to be ‘really aggressive’ if they are to beat Red Bull and Max Verstappen to the drivers’ championship, according to team boss Toto Wolff.The seven-time champion claimed his 100th victory in Formula 1 at the weekend as he dramatically passed fellow Brit Lando Norris late on in the Russian Grand Prix after correctly opting to pit and change his tyres as the rain came tumbling down.The win means Hamilton regains the championship lead by two points from Verstappen, but his Dutch rival also produced a statement performance in Sochi.The 23-year-old started the race at...
MOTORSPORTS
Arkansas Online

Hamilton collects 100th F1 title, overtakes Verstappen

SOCHI, Russia -- To win his 100th Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton drew on much of his vast experience from the first 99. Hamilton used his strategic thinking and driving skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap to a landmark victory to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy