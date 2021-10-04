Week 5: B1G Stock Report

This feature returns after a sabbatical last year, because of...well, everything. It is time to rate things on the internet. A look at the box score can tell you how a stock price is dancing around its moving average, but the aim here is to evaluate recent performance to estimate future return. I am trying to tell you what the future will hold, and which team is the best bet for your fandom investment. The musings below are how I, the autocrat of this feature, view each team’s performance and potential.