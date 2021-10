By now we all know that the Titans beat the Colts 25-16 on what was an ugly game with plenty of injuries and unlucky mistakes by both sides. The Titans defense took advantage of a hobbled Carson Wentz all game long and the Colts offense could not get anything going through the air because of the consistent pressure that Wentz was facing. The Titans run defense still looks suspect, so it was good for them that Reich did not exploit that.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO