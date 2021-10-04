Rams Game TNF: Rams vs. Seahawks odds and prediction for NFL Week 5

Without editorializing, below are a series of tweets intended to illustrate just how bad the Seattle Seahawks defense has been. As John Gilbert pointed out this week, the Seahawks’ offense has been a top ten unit through three games. The sad fact of the matter is this: Seattle may have really found an outstanding coordinator in Shane Waldron, but at this point we really have no idea, and it isn’t for lack of sample size. Rather, Waldron has spent the last two weeks calling plays with his back against the wall, knowing full well that if the offense doesn’t score, they are going to lose. And even if they do score, they still might lose. This is not sustainable football; a team cannot win games consistently with a defense that has looked like this for the last six quarters of play:

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO