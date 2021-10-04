CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Odds and Prediction for Week 5 NFL Game

By Matt Lombardo
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the NY Giants take on Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season. The NY Giants (1-3), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Dallas Cowboys (3-1), led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and linebacker Micah Parsons, in a Week 4 game of the 2021 NFL Season on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 (10/10/21) at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

gmenhq.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CowboyMaven

With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Ny Giants#Fox#The Carolina Panthers#Nfc#Mvp#The New Orleans Saints#Dallas Cowboys Prediction
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has 2-Word Message For Cowboys Today

The Dallas Cowboys are giving the 3-0 Carolina Panthers everything they can handle and more today. And Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is absolutely loving it. After taking a two-score lead over Carolina in the third quarter, Irvin had a message for his beloved team. With star running back Ezekiel Elliott dominating in the run game, he demanded that his team keep feeding him.
NFL
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Cowboys Decision To Release Jaylon Smith

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced the shocking release of star linebacker Jaylon Smith. While on the surface this decision doesn’t seem to make much sense, follow-up reports have started to shed some light on the reasoning behind this move. The Cowboys are still on the hook for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
350K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy