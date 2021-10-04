Andy Reid: It was important that we buckled down and did a nice job

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached a personal milestone with Sunday’s win over the Eagles. It was the 100th win of Reid’s tenure in Kansas City, which made him the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with multiple teams. He did it with the Eagles first, so there was extra resonance to getting the victory in Philadelphia. After the game Reid said he’s “glad it took place and it’s over now” before moving on to discuss his team getting a win after losing their last two games.