CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Turkey and Croatia drop pre-travel PCR tests for fully vaccinated Brits

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEdo3_0cGPRz4M00

Both Croatia and Turkey have announced that fully vaccinated travellers from the UK no longer have to take a pre-departure PCR test.

Previously, Brits were required to present a negative Covid test result in order to travel.

But the rules have been eased to attract visitors to these popular tourist hotspots.

Now doubled jabbed holidaymakers may show their vaccine certificate, while unvaccinated travellers can take an antigen test instead of the PCR.

The Turkish Tourism Board said in a statement: “Turkey is ready and excited to welcome back travellers from across the UK this month and beyond.

“With no requirement for PCR tests , and following our removal from the UK government red list, travelling to Turkey couldn’t be easier.

“Turkey is the perfect destination for UK families this half term.”

In addition to completing an online form, travellers from the UK to Turkey must present one of the following: proof of a full course of Covid-19 vaccinations; proof of recent recovery from Covid; or a negative PCR result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, or a negative antigen taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

British holiday firms are hoping the move will entice holidaymakers to head to Turkey over half-term.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since restarting flights and holidays to Turkey from all of our UK bases last month we have experienced enormous demand and this will only increase further on the back of such positive news.

“We urge other overseas governments to follow the Turkish government in allowing UK holidaymakers to reap the benefits of the vaccine rollout.

“We have been speaking to the Turkish government about the impact of costly testing burdens on hardworking customers and families, so we applaud this decision.

“As the UK’s leading tour operator to Turkey, we are delighted at this news and we now look forward to taking even more customers on their well-deserved flights and holidays.”

Meanwhile, Croatia relaxed its rules for inbound UK travellers in similar style on 1 October.

In addition to a passenger locator form and an accommodation booking, arrivals must provide proof of one of the following: full vaccination; recovery from Covid-19 and receipt of one dose of the vaccine within eight months of contracting the virus, provided that the vaccine was administered less than 12 months ago; a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result confirming that the traveller previously recovered from Covid; or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from having to show these documents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon finally drops PCR tests for international travel in Scotland

Families may be able to enjoy a half-term break abroad using Scottish airports without spending hundreds of pounds on Covid-19 tests after Nicola Sturgeon’s government “reluctantly” agreed to ease the rules. Michael Matheson, the Scottish Transport Secretary, said that “for practical reasons” the SNP-Green coalition had decided to fall in...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Fully-vaccinated players given green light to travel to red-list countries

Fully-vaccinated players will be able to travel for international duty in red-list countries this month. A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League, the goovernment and the health authorities which will enable fully-vaccinated players to travel and then play for their clubs on their return. The government...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Turkey#Croatia#Antigen Test#Brits#The Turkish Tourism Board#Pcr#British#Jet2 Com#Jet2holidays#Turkish
travelmole.com

Wales aligns with UK travel changes but opposes ditching Day 2 PCR tests

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will align with the UK and merge the green and amber travel lists into one. It removes the requirement for pre-departure testing for those fully vaccinated. The changes take effect by 4 October in alignment with the new UK rules. The Welsh Government hasn't...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Wales aligns with UK on scrapping pre-departure testing for travel

The Welsh government has aligned with the rest of the UK by removing pre-departure tests for returning travellers from October 4 – but has not yet made a decision on the use of lateral flow tests in place of PCRs. Until a decision is made, arrivals into Wales will still...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Australia will reopen its border to fully vaccinated travelers

Australia’s partial relaxation of its travel restrictions comes despite its two biggest cities, Melbourne and Sydney, and its capital, Canberra, remaining in lockdown due to a surge in cases that occurred in those urban hubs earlier in the year. The relaxation of the restrictions will allow citizens to travel abroad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Axios

Australia plans to lift 18-month travel ban for fully vaccinated citizens

Australia on Friday announced plans to lift its travel ban for fully vaccinated citizens starting next month. Why it matters: The announcement comes 18 months after Australia imposed some of the world's most severe border restrictions — trapping most Australians and permanent residents in the country, and preventing thousands of others outside the island nation from returning home.
TRAVEL
industryglobalnews24.com

UK to eases travel rules for fully vaccinated travelers from selected countries

UK to ease quarantine and testing rules for fully vaccinated travelers. UK is easing quarantine and testing rules for travelers from more than 50 countries. The Conservative government has vowed that it will expand the rule to many more countries. Many developing nations are upset with this decision, especial....
TRAVEL
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
nitravelnews.com

Holidaymakers No Longer Need to Take PCR Test to Travel to Turkey

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers are no longer required to take a PCR test in order to travel to Turkey. Children under 12 are also exempt from having to take a test. The move has been welcomed by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has commented: “Turkey is...
WORLD
The Independent

Zimbabwe reopens bars, but only for vaccinated drinkers

Zimbabwe is allowing bars to reopen for the first time in more than a year, but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to take a swig from inside the premises.The southern African country closed pubs and nightclubs in March 2020 as part of restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and had ignored pleas by owners to ease the restrictions to rescue their collapsing businesses.“It is a huge relief,” Faith Masiya, a director of FC Lounge in the eastern city of Mutare, said Wednesday. “Being closed for more than a year wasn’t a joke, it nearly killed our...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dallassun.com

No quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers to UK

London [UK], October 7 (ANI): There would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from October 11, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said referring to the country's fresh travel guidelines on Thursday. Britain has revised its travel guidelines and has extended the inbound...
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna s COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Thursday that authorities won't give the shot to males under age 30. They will be offered the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine instead. The government agency said it found that young men and boys were at a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis.The move by Finland followed similar decisions by three neighboring countries on Wednesday. Sweden suspended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy