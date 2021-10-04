Turkey and Croatia drop pre-travel PCR tests for fully vaccinated Brits

Both Croatia and Turkey have announced that fully vaccinated travellers from the UK no longer have to take a pre-departure PCR test.

Previously, Brits were required to present a negative Covid test result in order to travel.

But the rules have been eased to attract visitors to these popular tourist hotspots.

Now doubled jabbed holidaymakers may show their vaccine certificate, while unvaccinated travellers can take an antigen test instead of the PCR.

The Turkish Tourism Board said in a statement: “Turkey is ready and excited to welcome back travellers from across the UK this month and beyond.

“With no requirement for PCR tests , and following our removal from the UK government red list, travelling to Turkey couldn’t be easier.

“Turkey is the perfect destination for UK families this half term.”

In addition to completing an online form, travellers from the UK to Turkey must present one of the following: proof of a full course of Covid-19 vaccinations; proof of recent recovery from Covid; or a negative PCR result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, or a negative antigen taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

British holiday firms are hoping the move will entice holidaymakers to head to Turkey over half-term.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since restarting flights and holidays to Turkey from all of our UK bases last month we have experienced enormous demand and this will only increase further on the back of such positive news.

“We urge other overseas governments to follow the Turkish government in allowing UK holidaymakers to reap the benefits of the vaccine rollout.

“We have been speaking to the Turkish government about the impact of costly testing burdens on hardworking customers and families, so we applaud this decision.

“As the UK’s leading tour operator to Turkey, we are delighted at this news and we now look forward to taking even more customers on their well-deserved flights and holidays.”

Meanwhile, Croatia relaxed its rules for inbound UK travellers in similar style on 1 October.

In addition to a passenger locator form and an accommodation booking, arrivals must provide proof of one of the following: full vaccination; recovery from Covid-19 and receipt of one dose of the vaccine within eight months of contracting the virus, provided that the vaccine was administered less than 12 months ago; a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result confirming that the traveller previously recovered from Covid; or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from having to show these documents.