FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Baylee Blauser is still heartbroken. Thoughts of what could have been still sprint through her mind. In the spring, Blauser was just days away from the two biggest track and field meets of her life in the long jump for A-C Valley. Already a school record-holder in the event with a jump of 18 feet, 3.5 inches, she was the favorite to take home District 9 and PIAA titles in Class 2A.

FOXBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO