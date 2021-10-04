CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals impress Pro Football Focus, get surprising grades for TNF performance

By NathanBeighle
Cincy Jungle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say the least, the Cincinnati Bengals were unimpressive in the first half of their Thursday Night Football victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, whatever was said to them at halftime absolutely lit a spark that propelled them to a dominant second-half performance. The Bengals came out and quickly marched...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Andy Dalton’s Wife Reveals Classy Move From Bears Fans

It’s no secret that quarterback Andy Dalton wasn’t the unanimous choice among Chicago Bears fans to be their starter in 2021. But after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Bears fans made a very classy gesture for him. According to Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg, Bears fans...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow resembles Joe Montana, already better than Tony Romo

Bengals fans always knew the team was going places with Joe Burrow at the helm. Now, following a virtuoso performance in Cincinnati’s 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the rest of the football world agrees. Over the last two weeks, the second year quarterback has Pro Football Focus grades of...
NFL
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Tnf#Jaguars#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ol#Hopkins#Pff Andrewr#Ja Marr Chase
Cincy Jungle

A look at the Bengals’ current odds of making the playoffs

Don’t look now, but the Cincinnati Bengals are now in contention for the NFL playoffs. Of course, some of us remember how well that went over with Indianapolis head coach Jim Mora in 2001. “Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals sign DB Michael Thomas and P Drue Chrisman to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed rookie punter Drue Chrisman and veteran safety Michael Thomas to the practice squad. The team also released safety Sean Davis and cornerback Tony Brown from the practice squad. Chrisman, a rookie out of Ohio State, was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (10/4): Letting Burrow cook

As he headed into a rare fall weekend that didn’t involve a game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spent some time with Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson reflecting on halftime adjustments, Joe Burrow’s natural classroom work ethic, Mike Hilton’s impact and the challenge of facing a good friend next Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium who also happens to be Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase ranks as second-best deep threat in the NFL

Former LSU star receiver Ja’Marr Chase has exploded onto the scene this season. The Cincinnati Bengals were widely criticized for taking him as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chase was taken right after Kyle Pitts, the first two non-QB players taken off the board. Many thought...
NFL
USA Today

Jaguars vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for TNF

Coming off a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to move to 3-1 for the first time in years during Thursday’s primetime game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To do so, the Bengals will have to survive a short turnaround and without one of their...
NFL
chatsports.com

The Steelers pathetic performance and loss to the Bengals seemed inevitable

There’s one good thing you can say about the Pittsburgh Steelers after three weeks of the 2021 regular season: thank goodness there are only four teams in the AFC North. If there were five, the Steelers would likely still be the worst team in the division. That’s right, while everyone...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Jaguars vs Bengals TNF Betting Trends

(Line: -7.5, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Jaguars are 19-30-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$1,400 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Jacksonville posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (10-14-1 ... minus-$540) and serving as the betting underdog (15-21-2 ... minus-$810). However, for the month of September, dating back to 2018, the Jaguars have yielded solid ATS marks with overall record (8-6 ... $140), playing on the road (4-1 ... $290), facing AFC competition (7-5 ... $150) and representing the betting underdog (6-3 ... $270). After three weeks of 2021 play, the Jaguars offense ranks among the bottom 15 in four major categories: 18th in rushing offense (103.3 yards per game), 23rd in total offense (averaging 315.0 yards), 27th in passing offense (211.7 yards per game) and 27th in scoring (averaging 17.7 points per week).
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Bengals Steelers Football

Burrow throws 3 TDs, Bengals drop listless Steelers 24-10 Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals handled the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10. Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd. He also found rookie Ja'Marr Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015. Ben Roethlisberger completed 38 of 57 passes for 318 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Bengals

Never, ever say it can’t get any worse, because it always can. Sunday’s performance at Heinz Field showed that it certainly can get worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 on a day in which the offense was an absolute mess, dropping seven passes, allowing four sacks of Ben Roethlisberger and countless other quarterback hits, threw a check down on a 4th and Goal from the 10 yard line, and turned the football over twice, falling to 1-2 on the season.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Rookies had an impressive game vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals needed many players to step up in Sunday’s matchup against the rival Steelers and that’s exactly what they got. Several Bengals like Logan Wilson, Joe Burrow, and Sam Hubbard all had good performances in Sunday’s win. Not only did experienced players perform, but several rookies from Cincinnati’s 2021 draft class also contributed in a big way.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals winners and losers after TNF win over Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals sit alone atop the AFC North at 3-1 coming out of Thursday’s major win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a short week, after a win in Pittsburgh no less, the Bengals pulled off a major comeback and took care of business against a bad team. The team — and its fans in attendance for the unveiling of the Ring of Honor — emerged as the big winners.
NFL
Santafe New Mexican.com

Pro Picks: Winless Jaguars unlikely to hobble Bengals

Time to retire. Put away the crystal ball and enjoy the spoils. After going 14-2 against the spread last week, Pro Picks is in rare form. We’ll defy the odds and keep going, starting with Jacksonville, No. 31 in the AP Pro 32, visiting No. 17 Cincinnati. As in first-place...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Bengals Week 3 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another disappointing loss in week three at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. In this article I would like to provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with the offense:. There was a lot of bad in this game to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy