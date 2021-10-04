CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils in the Details - 10/4/21: Camp Cuts Edition

By Nate Pilling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the game report from a 7-1 drubbing of the Rangers on Friday night, as seven different players scored goals and 12 tallied points: [NHL]. From Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders: Jack Hughes was injured, and Mackenzie Blackwood got his first preseason action. A few other nuggets here: [NHL]

NHL

Devils Cut Eight from Training Camp Roster | BLOG

The Devils made eight roster moves Thursday afternoon, reducing their training camp roster to 34 players. Frederik Gauthier Signs One-Year Deal with Devils | RELEASE. The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year contract worth $800,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the AHL level ($200,000 guaranteed). Gauthier had been in Devils training camp on a professional tryout agreement. The announcement was made by New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Preseason Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders in Bridgeport, CT

It is not uncommon for preseason games to take place in “neutral” locations. The Devils hit the road for a game in Bridgeport, Connecticut - which is the home of the Islanders’ AHL affiliate. This game may have some extra intrigue as the AHL preseason begins in the following week so this contest may see some cuts from both sides afterwards.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils top Islanders 2-1 in OT as Jack Hughes departs early

After a dominant 7-1 win over Our Hated Rivals Friday night, the Devils had a quick turnaround for their third preseason game of the 2021-22 season. In actuality, however, a fresh Devils lineup composed entirely of players who sat out last night’s game were called upon for the Saturday matinee in Bridgeport against the New York Islanders.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Worse than You Think Since 2013: The New Jersey Devils & Shootouts

On Wednesday night, the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals in their first preseason game of the season. The two teams agreed to hold a shootout after the game for practice purposes. The Devils won that when Alexander Holtz scored in the fourth round of shooting. While the result does not count, it was the first time the Devils won in a shootout against an opponent in any situation since February 16, 2020. Yes, over a season ago. And that win was just their fourth out of ten for that season. While that season ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was likely the Devils were set for their sixth losing record in shootouts for the season in their previous seven seasons. Last season’s 0-5 shootout record made it seven out of the last eight. Shootouts have become a dirty word for the New Jersey Devils for what seems like forever. The Devils have just been awful at them. And that may be the nicest way to describe it.
NHL
Devils Take Down the Capitals with a Solid 4-1 Victory

This game decided to start things off spicy right from the start, with the Capitals taking a goalie interference call just three minutes into the first period. The Devils first power play unit looked decent, but Dawson Mercer came out on the second unit and immediately took a cross checking penalty in the corner. On to 4 on 4, where the Devils rushed into the Capitals zone and nearly put one past Vanacek with a drop pass to Dougie Hamilton, but no such luck just yet.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Preseason Game Preview #5: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers. SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter. The New York Rangers only have 26 players left in their training camp roster. Most of these guys will likely comprise their main roster during the season. On the other hand, the New Jersey Devils have 39 players still listed on their roster, which for some reason does not list Vesey or Jankowksi. Among those that may be cut after this game include Joseph Gambardella, Chase De Leo, Mason Geertsen - who should all be bound for low minutes in Utica if they stay in the organization. They may be followed by prospects such as Jesper Boqvist, Nolan Foote, Aarne Talvitie, Fabian Zetterlund, Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk, Reilly Walsh, Akira Schmid, and Nico Daws. Considering this is roughly all the practice information we got yesterday:
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Janne Kuokkanen and the Need for a Big Season

After getting a cup of coffee in the NHL for three previous seasons (between two teams), Janne Kuokkanen was able to finally secure a full time roster spot with the New Jersey Devils going into the 2021 season. Originally bouncing around the lineup a bit, Kuokkanen eventually settled in opposite Yegor Sharangovich (the subject of Stephen’s article yesterday) and Travis Zajac. After Zajac was traded, the pair of wingers were teamed up with Jack Hughes and the results were good no matter which center they had. In his 50 appearances, Kuokkanen managed 25 points, which considering how rough the season was for the team, isn’t bad at all.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Tempers flare as Rangers easily defeat Devils 6-2

The New Jersey Devils four-game winning streak to open the 2021-22 preseason came to an end Wednesday, as the New York Rangers took advantage of an AHL-heavy Devils lineup in Madison Square Garden and won convincingly by a score of 6-2. The Rangers got on the scoreboard quickly in this...
NHL
New Jersey Devils Cut Three More; 31 Remain in Camp

This afternoon, the New Jersey Devils announced three more cuts from training camp. The team has demoted Nikita Okhotiuk to Utica; placed Chase De Leo on waivers for the purposes of being demoted if he cleared; and released Mark Jankowski from his try-out contract. A.J. Greer cleared waivers, so he has been officially demoted to Utica. The New Jersey Devils are now down to 31 players in camp. They have until Monday, October 11, to comply with the 23-man roster limit.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Dawson Mercer Should Be in the NHL on Opening Night

As the preseason comes to a close (unceremoniously, after last night’s power outage-induced cancellation), the Devils are now in the home-stretch of the lead up to the season. Now, sights turn to what the final roster will be in New Jersey with training camp and the preseason now in the rearview. The team will need make their final cuts prior to next week’s opener on October 15th. There were some strong performances this preseason and also a few somewhat disappointing turns. One of the standouts of training camp and the preseason, particularly among the rookies, has been Dawson Mercer.
NHL
RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Quick Hits: The First Camp Cuts Edition

Jeff Blashill says Jakub Vrana hurt his shoulder in the first 10 minutes of practice today. I was on a zoom presser so didn't see the play. The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Cross Hanas and Pasquale Zito, defenseman Oscar Plandowski and goaltenders Jan Bednar and Sebastian Cossa to their respective major junior clubs and released forwards Cameron Butler, Luke Toporowski and Cooper Walker from their amateur tryouts.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

40% CF Game 1: No Worries

In their first preseason game against Washington, the New Jersey Devils showed some positive signs. Their goal scorers were able to score, and putting up 5 goals is always a good sign for a team that has needed a boost in offensive production for years. One of the negatives, however,...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Cut Four More from Camp; Claimed Mason Geertsen from Waivers

The New Jersey Devils announced four more cuts from their training camp roster this afternoon. According to the team’s official website, they are Chase Stillman, Robbie Russo, Nate Schnarr, and Brian Flynn. Stillman is being re-assigned to his major junior team, the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. Russo and Flynn have been placed on waivers; should they clear them, then they will be assigned to Utica. Schnarr has been directly demoted to the Utica Comets.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

2021-22 Utica Comets Season Preview

The 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season is just a few weeks away. This is a season of big change for the Devils as they ended their affiliation with Binghamton and signed a 10 year affiliation with the Utica Comets. This is a return to Utica for the Devils organization as they previously had the Utica Devils affiliation from 1987 to 1993. The Comets are in the North Division of the Eastern Conference and will also play against the other Eastern Conference teams from the Atlantic Division during their 72 game regular season. Utica will start their season at home when they host the Rochester Americans on October 17.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

An Underdog Story: Yegor Sharangovich

The 2021-22 NHL season is one of hope for the New Jersey Devils and their fans. Between the additions of Tatar, Graves, Bernier, and Hamilton, another year of development for Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, and Smith, the hope of a bounce-back year for Blackwood, and the excitement of seeing what Mercer and Holtz could bring in camp, a few things snuck under the radar, at least for me. One of those things was the expectations for a certain 23 year-old Belarusian winger coming off of a year in which he came one goal short of matching the team lead and was on pace for 27 goals in a normal 82 game season. But in the midst of his training camp performance it’s hard to not notice the play of Yegor Sharangovich. And I’m going to make a bold prediction and say that he will be a part of this team for a while. More than that though, today I’m going to convince you (if you needed convincing) that he should be your favorite Devils player. Sure, Hughes and Bratt are flashier, Hamilton is a Norris caliber defensemen, and Mercer and Holtz are the shiny new toys, but Sharangovich is a special story that I, personally, and I suspect many other fans as well, have not really fully managed to appreciate amidst the continued struggles of the team as a whole.
NHL

