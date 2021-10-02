CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clubbers' mixed reactions to Scotland's vaccine passport scheme

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClubbers' mixed reactions to Scotland's vaccine passport scheme. Many venues have delayed enforcing Scotland's new vaccine passport scheme after problems with the smartphone app. Some, like this nightclub in Glasgow, adopted a flexible approach and used it as a chance to test their systems but did not refuse entry. Most...

BBC

No vaccine drop-in clinics at Scotland's largest health boards

No vaccine drop-in clinics are being offered by two of Scotland's largest health boards. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which covers a population of almost 1.2 million, and NHS Lanarkshire, which looks after 655,000, have nowhere for people to walk in and get a Covid jab. NHSGGC, which employs 38,000...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Scotland vaccine passport experiencing problems hours after launch, users claim

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app was made available to download on Apple and Android devices on Thursday afternoon. Scotland’s newly launched vaccine passport app has been experiencing technical problems according to its users. The NHS Scotland Covid Status app was made available to download on Apple and Android devices...
WORLD
BBC

What's holding up Scotland's bottle deposit scheme?

Scotland's deposit return scheme has already been delayed by more than a year and there are now fears it may not be introduced until March 2023. The scheme will add 20p to the price of products sold in some plastic drinking containers, cans and glass. They money is refunded when the containers are returned.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Cop26 delegates will not need Scottish Government’s vaccine passports

Around 30,000 people are expected to visit Glasgow in November for the conference. Those attending the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will not need to use the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport system to enter the conference. Around 30,000 people are expected to visit the city in November for the international summit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

UK ‘on verge of joining EU Covid passport scheme’

The UK is understood to be poised to join the EU Covid vaccine passport scheme. The EU Digital Covid Certificate should make travelling in Europe easier and cheaper for British tourists. The Daily Telegraph said on Saturday it had been told by the EU that integration of the UK’s vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid vaccine protest angers South Wales Police boss

Protests against Covid vaccines are "crazy nonsense", the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner has said. Alun Michael said he was "very angry" after protesters in Cardiff intimidated a 15-year-old girl at a mass vaccination centre on Saturday. Mr Michael said police had to protect the right to protest, but...
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid passes in Wales needed for nightclubs and big events

People in Wales now need an NHS Covid pass to be able to legally attend big events or nightclubs. They are compulsory for over-18s, and show people have either tested negative on a lateral flow test or are fully vaccinated against Covid. Wales' rugby game against New Zealand on 30...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

London memorial plan for Covid transport workers released

The design for a memorial to honour London transport workers who died from Covid-19 has been released. Comprising of a plaque and benches for reflection, it aims to honour the 98 public transport workers who died. Located on the plaza in Braham Street, Aldgate, it will also honour taxi and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory MP says people using term ‘white privilege’ should be referred to Prevent

People who use the “extremist” term ‘white privilege’ should be reported to the government’s counter-terrorism programme Prevent, a Tory MP has said. In a recording obtained by The Independent, Jonathan Gullis said it’s “racist” to suggest that every white person is “riddled” with white privilege. “Any teacher who’s perpetuated [it]...
SOCIETY
BBC

Party boat dangers highlighted after Newcastle clubber's death

The risks of party boats have been highlighted by a coroner after a UK clubber drowned in a Dutch canal. Neil Stewart, 30, from Newcastle, "spontaneously" jumped into Amsterdam's North Sea Canal in November 2017, the inquest had heard. The father-of-two's body was found the following month. Coroner Karen Dilks...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheConversationAU

PNG and Fiji were both facing COVID catastrophes. Why has one vaccine rollout surged and the other stalled?

Things were looking very bad three months ago for both Papua New Guinea and Fiji. The two Pacific countries were each looking very vulnerable to the COVID Delta variant, albeit in different ways. On July 10, PNG recorded its first official Delta case, and the nation’s health professionals were soon warning the combination of very low testing rates, high percentage of positive tests and an extremely slow vaccine rollout provided a “recipe for a major spread”. Fiji was already in the thick of it at the time. After the deadly Delta strain entered the country via a quarantine breach...
WORLD
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine, take 6: Incompetence and fraud everywhere!

I’ve long been saying that ivermectin is the the new hydroxychloroquine, so much so that I have to say now that ivermectin is no longer new, even as I speculate what new “miracle cure” for COVID-19 will become the “new ivermectin.” Readers might remember that, very early in the pandemic, hydroxychloroquine, a widely used antimalaria drug with mild immunosuppressive properties that make it also useful to treat some autoimmune diseases, was seized upon as the (then) only effective treatment for COVID-19 based on reported observations in Wuhan, China during the first major outbreak that supposedly patient. There, a group of Chinese researchers reported that none of a group of their 80 patients with lupus erythematosus who were taking hydroxychloroquine went on to become infected with SARS-CoV-2. Based on that very thin gruel, hydroxychloroquine for a time became part of the de facto standard of care around the world, including in one of the hospitals that I practice at. The devotion to hydroxychloroquine spread, thanks to promotion by Dr. Oz, then-President Donald Trump, and a veritable rogues’ gallery of quacks, and it took a long time for the evidence to catch up and kill it. There was a reason why I called hydroxychloroquine the Black Knight of COVID-19 treatments, because no amount of evidence appeared able to kill it, until it did. Even so, a year later there remains a contingent of quacks who still promote it not just as a treatment but as a preventative.
PHARMACEUTICALS

