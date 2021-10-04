CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Nobel Prize in medicine honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EB9m1_0cGPRk4h00

STOCKHOLM — Two U.S.-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday for their discovery of the receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian focused their work on the field of somatosensation, that is the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

"This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature," said Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, in announcing the winners. "It's actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it's a very important and profound discovery."

The committee said Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, it said.

Julius was asleep at his home near San Francisco when his phone started beeping and he got a strange text from his sister-in-law in Santa Cruz.

“She said someone in Sweden was trying to call me. She told me, ‘He seemed like an OK guy, so I said I’d give him your number,” Julius told USA TODAY.

His wife, Holly Ingraham, is also a scientist at the University of California, San Francisco, and she knew Perlmann.

“We decided we’d call the number and if it was real she’d recognize his voice,” Julius said.

It was.

“They say what they mean right away,” said Julius, still sounding a bit bemused by the call. "'He said, ‘This is Thomas Perlmann from the Nobel Foundation and I’m calling with happy news.”

It had taken so long to reach him Perlmann told Julius they only had two or three minutes to talk before he had to go live to give the announcement.

“He said, ‘Go on YouTube, I’m going to make the announcement in about five minutes and you can see that it’s real.’”

Julius’ phone immediately began to go crazy and staff from UCSF quickly arrived.

“We made them coffee and started doing interviews,” Julius said.

Winning the Nobel is a great honor but won’t change his day-to-day life beyond having to say no to more things, he said. “In terms of science, I still have great people working with me and I’ll still go into the lab every day. I don’t think this will change that.”

Previous prizes

The pair shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience last year.

"Imagine that you're walking barefoot across a field on this summer's morning," said Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee. "You can feel the warmth of the sun, the coolness of the morning dew, a caressing summer breeze and the fine texture of blades of grass underneath your feet. These impressions of temperature, touch and movement are feelings relying on somatosensation."

"Such information continuously flows from the skin and other deep tissues and connects us with the external and internal world. It is also essential for tasks that we perform effortlessly and without much thought," said Ernfors.

Last year's winners: Americans win Nobel Prize in economics for work on auction theory

Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nobel Prize in medicine honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

David MacMillan And Benjamin List, Scientists With Major SoCal Ties, Win Nobel Prize In Chemistry

IRVINE (CBSLA) – David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday. A screen displays the co-winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Ccemistry, Germany’s Benjamin List (L) and David MacMillan of the United States, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) MacMillan and List were awarded the Nobel Prize for...
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for chemistry

The 2021 Nobel Prize for chemistry is being announced Wednesday, an award that has in the past also honored breakthroughs that benefited the field of medicine.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the recipient at about 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT; 5:45 a.m. EDT).It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the prize went to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer A. Doudna of the United States for developing a gene-editing tool that has revolutionized science by providing a way to alter DNA The prestigious award comes with a gold...
CHEMISTRY
AFP

Duo wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for work on catalysts

Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said. The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said. List and MacMillan, both 53, will share the 10-million-kronor ($1.1-million, one-million-euro) prize. MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University in the US, while List is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
CHEMISTRY
AFP

Pair win Nobel for tool that made chemistry leaner and greener

Germany's Benjamin List and Scottish-American David MacMillan on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing a tool to build molecules that has spurred new drug research, scaled up production and made chemistry more environmentally friendly. It is a very simple, cheap and environmentally friendly molecule," the Academy said.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
David Julius
KTLA

Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah

U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has nurtured his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah’s “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KFI AM 640

UC Irvine Graduate Shares Nobel Prize in Chemistry

David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from UC Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Kavli Prize#Temperature#Hepatitis C Virus#The Nobel Committee#Patapoutian#The Nobel Foundation
Fox 46 Charlotte

Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. They were citing for their fight for freedom of expression. The winners were announced Friday by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect […]
ASIA
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
CNET

Nobel Prize awarded for discovery of temperature and touch receptors

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both US-based scientists, have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of receptors that let humans detect temperature and touch. "Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential for survival and underpins our interaction with the world around...
SCIENCE
usf.edu

Nobel Prize honors discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

Two American scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. The revelations could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian identified receptors in the skin as part of their...
SCIENCE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy