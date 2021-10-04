Nobel Prize in medicine honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

STOCKHOLM — Two U.S.-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday for their discovery of the receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian focused their work on the field of somatosensation, that is the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

"This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature," said Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, in announcing the winners. "It's actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it's a very important and profound discovery."

The committee said Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, it said.

Julius was asleep at his home near San Francisco when his phone started beeping and he got a strange text from his sister-in-law in Santa Cruz.

“She said someone in Sweden was trying to call me. She told me, ‘He seemed like an OK guy, so I said I’d give him your number,” Julius told USA TODAY.

His wife, Holly Ingraham, is also a scientist at the University of California, San Francisco, and she knew Perlmann.

“We decided we’d call the number and if it was real she’d recognize his voice,” Julius said.

It was.

“They say what they mean right away,” said Julius, still sounding a bit bemused by the call. "'He said, ‘This is Thomas Perlmann from the Nobel Foundation and I’m calling with happy news.”

It had taken so long to reach him Perlmann told Julius they only had two or three minutes to talk before he had to go live to give the announcement.

“He said, ‘Go on YouTube, I’m going to make the announcement in about five minutes and you can see that it’s real.’”

Julius’ phone immediately began to go crazy and staff from UCSF quickly arrived.

“We made them coffee and started doing interviews,” Julius said.

Winning the Nobel is a great honor but won’t change his day-to-day life beyond having to say no to more things, he said. “In terms of science, I still have great people working with me and I’ll still go into the lab every day. I don’t think this will change that.”

Previous prizes

The pair shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience last year.

"Imagine that you're walking barefoot across a field on this summer's morning," said Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee. "You can feel the warmth of the sun, the coolness of the morning dew, a caressing summer breeze and the fine texture of blades of grass underneath your feet. These impressions of temperature, touch and movement are feelings relying on somatosensation."

"Such information continuously flows from the skin and other deep tissues and connects us with the external and internal world. It is also essential for tasks that we perform effortlessly and without much thought," said Ernfors.

Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Contributing: The Associated Press

