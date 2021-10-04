Real estate roundup: A look at the Charlotte area's newest residential projects

A plethora of apartment projects are on the way in several communities surrounding Charlotte. In Cornelius alone, three mixed-use developments — each with a multifamily component — received the green light from town leaders last month. That includes Sefton Park, which, among other uses, calls for 344 multifamily units between Sefton Park Road and West Catawba Avenue. That's in addition to Greenway Gartens and Caroline, which are expected to bring a combined 650 residential units — nearly all apartments — to more than 40 acres at South Street and Zion Avenue.