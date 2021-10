Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Chicago Fire Season 10 on NBC, called "Head Count." Chicago Fire is delivering some big changes in the tenth season, with Boden moving on for his promotion, Cruz struggling with the job, Severide and Stella engaged, Brett working on a new project, and now Casey has encountered a major blast from the past whose arrival could mean trouble for him. He spent most of the episode dealing with internet fame after his rescue in the premiere went viral, only to end the hour heading to greet who he thought was just another teenage fan. Instead, it was somebody he hasn't seen in a long time: Griffin Darden.

