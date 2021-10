How many agents and teams retire and either give away their book of business/database or want to sell but don’t have anything of value to sell? Answer: Too many. That’s because they didn’t structure their businesses to have value. According to Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, the value of an agent or team’s business is based on the agent’s or team leaders’s ability to track business and clean financials, among other things. That’s where brokerage coaching comes into the picture.

