CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

The White House theater you never knew existed

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXfHb_0cGPR4HY00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihzoU_0cGPR4HY00
President Joe Biden walks out to deliver remarks on COVID-19 during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden received his third COVID-19 vaccination shot last Monday on live television, but the event prompted rampant speculation about the room in which the event was staged, better known as the South Court Auditorium.

Since 2012, South Court has served as the White House's de facto location to host high-profile events that require additional camera access.

The auditorium itself was constructed during a renovation of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a large building housing both the Vice President's ceremonial offices and working spaces for the hundreds of White House officials who don't have offices in the White House itself. It's located directly adjacent to the West Wing on the White House grounds.

BIDEN BREAKS CAMPAIGN PROMISE OF NO CHAOS

"South Court Auditorium basically replaced the auditorium in the same building used by presidents for decades. It was known as Room 450," Martha Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project and a politics professor at Towson University, told the Washington Examiner . "You have to slug your way up flights of stairs because the small elevators would hold only a limited number of people. That means you often had to walk. White House staff, as well as presidents, would have to make their way there, too, though they had the luxury of an elevator. With its easy access, the South Court site was welcomed by all."

Former White House events director Josh King claims the use of South Court is the latest iteration of "PoliOptics," a mashup of politics and optics used by "every modern president."

"Every week in Washington has an element of theater and stagecraft, one side or another working to take full advantage of visual storytelling," King explained. "Presidents can fly on Air Force One across the country — or even around the world — for a photo worthy to print on the top of the fold of U.S. newspapers."

"So, how did the mechanics of event production, and the auditorium itself, contribute to the wall-to-wall coverage?" he continues. "On most days, South Court Auditorium is a generic, stadium-style meeting room with four or five rows of seats; space in the back of the room for cameras sitting on tripods; a small buffer area in front of the stage for still photographers to capture the key moment; and handy backstage doors for easy ingress and egress by the principals."

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump used South Court to roll out high-level policy announcements, yet Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris use the space even more than their predecessors. Biden and Harris frequently host virtual policy meetings with a wide variety of participants that, before coronavirus, would have been conducted in-person at the White House or in EEOB conference rooms. Those events range from the president's climate summits with foreign leaders to economic meetings with local business officials, are closely covered by the White House press pool , and feature a rotating selection of sets, backdrops, flags, and other signage that corresponds with each event.

Still, some anti-vaxx social media users, including Turning Point USA's Executive Director Charlie Kirk, claimed that Biden's vaccine booster event was evidence the administration was trying to pull one over on the public.

"Nothing is real with these people, it's all smoke and mirrors," Kirk tweeted. "But we're supposed to entrust them with all of the personal health decisions?"

Another user posted photos from the event along, captioned, "Fake President. Fake Jab. Fake News."

Numerous online fact-checkers found those aforementioned claims about Biden's event categorically false. Politifact noted that the set Biden was seated in front of was used at a different event in South Court the week prior.

A White House official additionally told the Washington Examiner that the conspiracies surrounding Biden's COVID-19 booster weren't worth a response.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"These are the people stopping the country from beating this pandemic," that official stated. "There's no reasoning with this type of nonsense, but the president and the White House will continue trying to protect as many Americans as possible, regardless of their personal beliefs just like he promised to on the campaign trail."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 78

TheThumper
4d ago

how is it possible Joe Biden spent his entire adult life inside the beltway yet it's apparent he doesn't have a clue as to what's going on? and what's even more amazing is 88% of Democrats say he is doing a great job.

Reply(3)
95
republicans american
4d ago

It wasn’t done in White House, they used props to make it look like booster was given in White House, what a fraud he is, it never stops with his lies

Reply(1)
37
sayitisntso
4d ago

Impeach lying Biden and Harris before they completely destroy America and our economy. Follow the Covid money.

Reply(4)
86
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Biden back to fake White House set for spin on down jobs report

President Biden went back to his fake White House set as the backdrop for his reaction to the disappointing September jobs report Friday, days after the mock-up was widely panned on social media. Despite the White House offering several venues fit for presidential remarks — including the Oval Office, the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
fox40jackson.com

Sen. Johnson: Fauci and ‘COVID gods’ have been deified despite record, ignoring of non-intravenous treatments

National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci and other high-profile public health officials have been deified by the establishment — and have not been held to account for flip-flopping, their recommendations’ effect on the economy and social norms, or their continued ignoring of alternative treatments, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
ntvhoustonnews.com

Biden rolls up his sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday (September 27), hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first. In getting the booster, Biden dismissed criticism that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Why does Biden keep talking as if COVID-19 vaccines don't work?

When President Joe Biden announced his intention to require workers to be vaccinated, he made a peculiar statement. It could have been another Biden malapropism, but if it wasn't, Biden's comment is telling. "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "We're going to reduce the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Staff#Ap Photo#South Court#The White House#Towson University#The Washington Examiner#Polioptics
Washington Examiner

How many have died because of vaccine skepticism caused by Biden, Harris statements in 2020?

On Monday, President Joe Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a booster shot. This comes on the heels of his national vaccine mandate. Moreover, he declared the COVID-19 resurgence a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Yet, Biden was not always such an advocate for vaccines. About a year ago, when Donald Trump was president, then-candidates Biden and Kamala Harris questioned vaccines' safety, saying they were untrustworthy. Today, as many have refused the vaccine over safety concerns, Biden and Harris share blame.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
150K+
Followers
52K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy