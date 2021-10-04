CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New York Rangers news and notes: Final roster remains undecided

By Frank Curto
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Rangers training camp is entering its last week and head coach Gerard Gallant still has some tough decisions to make to get his roster to 23 players. The New York Rangers split their two games this weekend. On Friday night the team was embarrassed in a 7-1 loss in New Jersey against the Devils. The Blueshirts rebounded the following night in Boston as they won that contest 4-3 in overtime.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Benjamin Moore Named Official Paint Partner of the New York Rangers

Benjamin Moore Becomes Rangers In-Game Helmet Sponsor Through Multi-Year Deal. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a marketing partnership with Benjamin Moore, naming North America's favorite paint, color and coatings brand, the Official Paint Partner of the New York Rangers. As part of the partnership, Benjamin Moore becomes the Rangers in-game helmet sponsor beginning with the 2021-22 NHL Season and will have an in-ice logo position during all Rangers games at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, four colors representing the Rangers palette will be added to the Benjamin Moore Sports Collection.
NHL
NHL

Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster by 13

The New York Rangers announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster by 13 players, as Jayden Grubbe, Ryder Korczak, Evan Vierling, Dylan Garand, and Talyn Boyko have been assigned to their respective junior teams, and Alex Whelan, Michael O'Leary, Jake Elmer, Patrick Khodorenko, James Sanchez, Zach Berzolla, Hunter Skinner, and Zach Giuttari have all been assigned to Training Camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers to honor ‘Mr. Hockey’ Rod Gilbert

The New York Rangers will deservingly honor Rod Gilbert throughout the upcoming season and for years to come as they announced three touching tributes to Mr. Hockey on Thursday. Rangers Home Opener Against The Dallas Stars – October 14. For the Rangers home opener this season, both the date and...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Yardbarker

New York Rangers appear ready to debut new top line tonight against Islanders

The New York Rangers will be in preseason action tonight against division rivals New York Islanders. Although the lineup is yet to be official, today’s practice lines indicate that fans will get the first look at a revamped top line. As has been shown so far in camp, Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers 2021 preseason schedule

We are in the final days of September. All hockey fans know what that means. The New York Rangers will beginning their preseason very shortly and are less than three weeks away from their season opener against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers are set to play six preseason games before...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Alexis Lafrenière
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Jonny Brodzinski
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Anthony Bitetto
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Keith Kinkaid
chatsports.com

New York Rangers forgotten players A-Z: The D’s

In our last piece of the forgotten New York Rangers series, we looked at a handful of players with last names that start with C. Now, it’s time to focus our attention on the D’s. This list certainly has some interesting players on it. First, we will be taking a...
NHL
chatsports.com

Get to know New York Rangers prospect defenseman Hank Kempf

When the Rangers drafted their final player of the 2021 draft, I noticed it was used on another kid named Hank. The last Hank to be drafted in the 7th round had a pretty good career. It felt even more fitting with the other Lundqvist announcing his retirement weeks later.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

5 Takeaways from the New York Islanders Preseason Win Over Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders opened the preseason with a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston each scored in the win, and Ilya Sorokin and Jakub Skarek split time in net. The game was...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers pregame report: Game Day vs. Islanders

The New York Rangers will play their first of six preseason contests tonight as they host the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers will go with a lineup that will be a mixture of kids and veterans with head coach Gerard Gallant giving the younger players an opportunity to play.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#Devils#The Hartford Wolf Pack#Ahl#Nyr#The Windsor Spitfires#The Ontario Hockey League#Ohl
Blue Seat

Why the New York Rangers should acquire a top-six forward

The New York Rangers need to make the playoffs this season. Mika Zibanejad has said it outright, others have hinted at it, fans have demanded it. It’s time to get back into the playoffs. In David Quinn and Jeff Gorton’s final year with the team, New York dealt with some ….. unique ….. obstacles such as Zibanejad being a ghost for the first half of the season, Artemi Panarin missing time due to a conflict with the Russian government, and Igor Shesterkin getting injured. Any time you have Keith Kinkaid playing valuable games, you’re in trouble. If last year’s experiences taught us anything, it’s that the Rangers should acquire a top six forward to address potential depth issues.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: New York Rangers

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Blueshirt Banter

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread - Preseason Game #1

The New York Rangers return to action this evening as they take on the New York Islanders in the first game of the preseason schedule. The Rangers will be going with a bit of a split lineup tonight with the likes of Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Vitali Kravtsov, Filip Chytil, Adam Fox, and Nils Lundkvist headlining the roster.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trim roster by one; Justin Richard sent to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have announced that Justin Richards is being assigned to the their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. This now brings the roster at camp down to 41 players. New York Rangers Training Camp Roster update. The Rangers current Training Camp roster is as follows:. Forwards (23):...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers playing with experimental lines for next two preseason games

The New York Rangers will be taking on the NJ Devils tonight and the Boston Bruins tomorrow. Head coach Gerard Gallant told the media that these next two games will be about experimenting with some different line combinations and defense pairs. Then in the final two preseason games, we will...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Preseason Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

The preseason now begins in Newark as the Devils will be playing at the Rock for the first time since May 4. It is against Our Hated Rivals. The game ultimately does not matter as it is an exhibition game at the end of the day. Still, I do not think anyone would be opposed to a victory by the correct team this evening.
NHL
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy