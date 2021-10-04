New York Rangers news and notes: Final roster remains undecided
The New York Rangers training camp is entering its last week and head coach Gerard Gallant still has some tough decisions to make to get his roster to 23 players. The New York Rangers split their two games this weekend. On Friday night the team was embarrassed in a 7-1 loss in New Jersey against the Devils. The Blueshirts rebounded the following night in Boston as they won that contest 4-3 in overtime.empiresportsmedia.com
