KC Chiefs require fantastic offensive performances to win right now

By Lyle Graversen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday thanks to an amazing offensive performance. On a day where the defense once again had many struggles, the offense was nearly perfect. With the exception of one Patrick Mahomes interception the Chiefs offense scored touchdown after touchdown and eventually outpaced Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The game provided a blueprint for how the Chiefs are going to have to win for the time being, at least until they can find a way to improve one of the worst defenses in all the NFL.

News-Democrat

Feel good about KC Chiefs’ win? Or worried about defense? We discussed after the game

The losing streak is over. The Chiefs’ offense was on fire Sunday at Philadelphia, but issues remain for the defense. That’s the surface report on the Chiefs’ 42-30 victory over the Eagles. Going deeper, KC coach Andy Reid won his 100th game with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes — three to Tyreek Hill — and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had too much success.
NFL
