KC Chiefs require fantastic offensive performances to win right now

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday thanks to an amazing offensive performance. On a day where the defense once again had many struggles, the offense was nearly perfect. With the exception of one Patrick Mahomes interception the Chiefs offense scored touchdown after touchdown and eventually outpaced Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The game provided a blueprint for how the Chiefs are going to have to win for the time being, at least until they can find a way to improve one of the worst defenses in all the NFL.