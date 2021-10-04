Second annual Whiskey and Wine at the Market in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents 21 and older sample adult drinks from across the globe in Rockford Saturday and all proceeds go towards a good cause. More than 20 distilleries and wineries were sampled at the second annual whiskey and wine at the city market pavilion downtown. Attendees enjoy drinks, live music and a chance to buy a bottle of their favorite drinks. Proceeds from this year’s event help Rock River Development, an area non-profit.www.wifr.com
