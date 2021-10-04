CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rumors of a new album from Adele heat up after ’30’ billboards start popping up

By Staff
coast1045.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of mysterious signs have been spotted at different locations with the number “30” on them across the globe, causing speculation that Adele might be releasing her highly-anticipated album soon. Many iconic landmarks have been hit with the ’30’ signs including Dubai, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, France, Italy, the US, and the UK.

www.coast1045.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Adele Fans Think Comeback Imminent, Mysterious '30' Billboards Pop-up Around the World

Fans of Adele have been waiting for six years for a new album, and many are starting to believe that new music is coming sooner rather than later. The upcoming album, rumored to be titled 30 in the way Adele's previous three have been named after the age she was when she made them, doesn't have a concrete release date, but some mysterious billboards have started to sprout up around the world that could be advertising.
MUSIC
at40.com

Adele May Have A TV Special Following Rumored Album Release

"Rumor Has It" that an Adele album special may hit streaming services before the end of the year. The news follows behind not-so-quiet whispers that the singer may be releasing her fourth studio album, 30, just about any day now. With billboards popping up around the country and Adele changing her social media accounts and tweeting back "Hiya babes" to Twitter's cheeky "hello literally everyone" post after the platform remained one of the last ones standing in Monday (October 4)'s, near-complete social media blackout, a new album appears likely to come to fruition. Additionally, the singer posted on Instagram on Tuesday (October 5) a clip teasing new music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
Billboard

Everything We Learned About Adele's New Album From 'Vogue' Interview

Below, we've rounded up the most important revelations from Adele's interviews with Vogue. In Adele's interview, she mentioned that she hasn't tried to replicate the success of "Hello," which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. “I don’t want another song like that. That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don’t want to happen again. I’m not saying I’ve got ‘Hello’s in my pocket. I was just conscious that I didn’t want my story on this album to sound like that,” the singer explained.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Adele’s New Album Rumored To Be Released This Week

Rumor has it that Adele may be releasing a new album this week. Fans have been piecing clues together and believe it will happen any minute now. Adele's last album, spent 10 weeks at #1 on the all-genre album chart and also won album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
99.1 WFMK

Is Adele Getting a TV Special for Her New Album?

After a week of rumbles that the "Rolling in the Deep" icon was planning a musical comeback, the hit-maker took to Instagram to confirm that her return is imminent. She broke the news with a black and white video, which sees her loading a cassette into the player of a truck and then driving along a deserted road. As she chills in the driver's seat, a box of sheet music blows out the back window.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Italy
TODAY.com

Adele opens up about new beau Rich Paul for 1st time

Love is in the air for Adele and her new beau, Rich Paul. The singer shared details about their budding relationship in new interviews with the U.S. and British editions of Vogue, and revealed that they were friends for quite some time before things turned romantic early this year. “He...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Adele message to son on her new album ’30’: ‘Why I chose to dismantle his entire life’

Adele has made a career out of singing about heartbreak, and her new album “30” will be no exception, as she explained in her recent interview with Vogue Magazine. But while she drew inspiration from her recent divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, she also wanted to express how the split affected her as a mother to their son Angelo, who was born in 2012. SEEBest Adele songs, ranked: Her 17 greatest hits you’ve probably cried to “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Raised Lil Scrappy's Net Worth Quite a Bit

Some fans of Lil Scrappy started following him after the release of his first song “Money in the Bank" which was released in 2006 as part of his "Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live" album. His biggest song today is called “Some Cut" which he’s featured on with another rapper named Trillville. Aside from rap music, Lil Scrappy has also entered into the record-producing game to up the ante on his income.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Complex

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees Announced: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and More

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
MUSIC
DesignerzCentral

Adele Marrying New Boyfriend After Only A Few Months Of Dating?

Is Adele ready to marry her boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid claims the new couple is secretly engaged. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor. A recent edition of Life & Style reports Adele is rushing to the altar with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele and Paul made waves back in August when they were spotted dining with Lebron James, Richard Westbrook, and their respective wives. And, according to the tabloid, Adele was sporting a diamond ring on that special finger.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy