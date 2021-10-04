Saint Louis postpunks Trauma Harness invite you to their “Bat Barn”

Every October I go hunting for music that captures the Halloween spirit. Chicago has no shortage of options, but today I’m sharing a find from Saint Louis. Postpunk trio Trauma Harness summon the creeping dread and giddy fun of horror stories with cavernous bass lines, foreboding laughter, and sheaths of echoing guitar effects. The playfully spooky “Bat Barn” bounces a cartoonish keyboard melody off a clean, club-ready 4/4 stomp, and for a solid majority of the tune, the only lyrics are the words “bat barn.”