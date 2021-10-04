Monday Deadline For NYC Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s mandate requiring all public school employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 took effect Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of full-time workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “As of today, all the employees in our 1,600 schools are vaccinated, and that is unprecedented,” said de Blasio, who added he is confident in how the city is handling the mandate. “Ninety-five percent of all full-time DOE employees are vaccinated, 96% of all teachers, 99% of all principals,” de Blasio said. Approximately 8,000 out of all 148,000 DOE employees, 3,000 out of 78,000 teachers...

