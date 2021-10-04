CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Monday Deadline For NYC Vaccine Mandate

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City public school employees must have at least one shot of the COVID vaccine. The latest numbers show about 10% of staff missed Friday's deadline, so is the system ready to fill some 15,000 jobs? CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

As COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect, Approximately 8,000 DOE Employees Out Of 148,000 Remain Unvaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s mandate requiring all public school employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 took effect Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of full-time workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “As of today, all the employees in our 1,600 schools are vaccinated, and that is unprecedented,” said de Blasio, who added he is confident in how the city is handling the mandate. “Ninety-five percent of all full-time DOE employees are vaccinated, 96% of all teachers, 99% of all principals,” de Blasio said. Approximately 8,000 out of all 148,000 DOE employees, 3,000 out of 78,000 teachers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

NYC School Vaccine Mandate Ban Lifted in Surprise Ruling (1)

Ruling sets in motion prospect of unvaccinated worker absences. New York City may begin to bar thousands of unvaccinated school personnel from their jobs after a three-judge federal appellate court panel lifted a temporary injunction preventing such a move. The court issued the surprise ruling Monday evening but gave no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Grub Street

What Will It Take to End New York’s Vaccine Mandate?

On Saturday, a group of angry protesters took a stand against New York City’s vaccine mandate by … sitting down to eat at a food court in the Staten Island Mall. The rally was captured on-camera by independent reporter Oliya Scootercaster and picked by the New York Post, which described the crowd as “storming” the food court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Confident That New York Will Win Federal Case Over Vaccine Mandate

Governor Kathy Hochul says she is "very confident" that New York State will win its case in federal court regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. An appellate court issued a temporary and partial injunction against the mandate this week after three nurses in the state filed a lawsuit claiming that the order violated their religious rights. Hochul says the state is following precedent for protecting the health and safety of residents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dias
The Staten Island Advance

These teachers got the COVID shot, but question fairness of NYC school vaccine mandate

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school staffers returned to the workplace on Monday with the controversial coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate now in effect. At PS 56 in Rossville Monday morning, where several parents, school staff and retired school staff rallied last last week against the mandate, a teacher, who did not provide a name, said that “it’s not fair what they’re doing,” adding that the city is “treating the teachers terribly.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbs2
Daily News

NYC judge denies another challenge to Education Dept. vaccine mandate

Another legal challenge to New York City’s vaccination mandate for Education Department staffers has fallen flat. Manhattan Federal Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil denied a request Tuesday for a temporary restraining order to overturn the Education Department’s vaccine requirement, which took effect Monday. The emergency request was filed by a group of Education Department staffers who have opposed ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

New York State expands healthcare worker vaccine mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul is buckling down when it comes to COVID-19 transmission rates here in New York State. During a press conference on Tuesday, the governor announced a new vaccine mandate for healthcare workers who work in facilities that treat individuals with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Under this new mandate, staff working in these settings will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by November 1.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
New York Post

Nearly 3,700 substitute teachers needed in NYC ahead of vaccine deadline

The city Department of Education is looking to plug nearly 3,700 openings for substitute teachers as the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school staffers goes into effect Monday, The Post has learned. The 3,659 vacancies amount to an average of about two subs per each of the system’s roughly 1,800...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy