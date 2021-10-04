Our Towns calendar: 10/4
● Bowling Green Farmers’ Market corner of S. Main and Clough streets, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Rain or shine. Questions: 419-352-5059, extension 6820. ● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; Craftin’ Careers: Scientist (kindergarten to grade 6) 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, hands-on activities related to a new career each month. Indigenous Peoples Family Storytime 10-11 a.m. Saturday (2 sessions), opera singer Kirsten Kunkle will sing and share stories of indigenous peoples of America. Pick of the Litter Adult Book Discussion 7 p.m. Oct. 13, on Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann, new readers welcome. Details/registration: 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us.www.toledoblade.com
