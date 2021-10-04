CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

On My Block Review: Saving Cesar, Monse's Return, & Bigfoot Alibis!

By Jasmine Blu
TV Fanatic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rough start to the season, On My Block Season 4 Episode 3 felt like the series we know, love, and will miss like crazy. And On My Block Season 4 Episode 4 gave us a reunion of the core four, if only for a few moments. Everything is...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Netflix's On My Block Cast Previews Final Season — Are Monse and Cesar Endgame in Season 4?

The Freeridge squad is back, and so are the shenanigans. On My Block’s fourth and final season, premiering next Monday, Oct. 4 on Netflix, finds the whole crew splintered after a falling-out over the Rollerworld money — among other things. A flash-forward at the end of last season gave an idea of where they were headed in Season 4: Monse went away to boarding school where she found a new core friend group, Jamal traded in his gnomes for a football uniform, and Cesar became fully embedded within the Santos. Jasmine and Ruby, meanwhile, stuck by each other despite losing touch with...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Let's Break Down the 'On My Block' Season 4 Ending, Shall We?

*MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4 OF ON MY BLOCK BELOW!*. The time has come to say goodbye to our crew. The series finale of On My Block is here, and as much as we would love to continue watching the Core Four, it's only right for us to say goodbye as they go their separate ways thanks to college and adulting. Things are changing in Freeridge, but that doesn't mean our fave show can't go out with a bang. So what exactly goes down in the series finale?
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

The Heartbreaking Way Oscar's Story Ends on the Final Season of On My Block

On My Block rolled out its final season on Monday, and it includes some heartbreaking endings for a few of our favorite characters. One especially sad moment happens in episode five as Oscar (Julio Macias) prepares to move to Portland. After being heavily involved with the Santos gang throughout the series, Oscar decides to leave Freeridge and start a new life for himself with Isabel (Andrea Cortés). As Oscar attempts to get his brother Cesar (Diego Tinoco) away from the gang violence in the town, he asks Cesar to go with him. Though Cesar initially declines his offer, he eventually agrees to go with him to Portland after a near-death encounter with another gang shakes him up.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
HollywoodLife

‘On My Block’s Julio Macias Breaks Down Oscar’s Tragic Fate & That Heartbreaking Last Scene

‘On My Block’s final season is out now, and HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Julio Macias about saying goodbye to Oscar, that heartbreaking tie scene, and more. SPOILERS!. After 4 incredible seasons, On My Block has come to an end. The final season dropped on October 4, revealing what happened to the Core Four, Jasmine, Oscar, and more. Not everyone got a happy ending, though. The end of episode 5 featured one of the show’s most devastating deaths.
TV SERIES
Decider

7 Shows Like ‘On My Block’

On My Block ending? Say it ain’t so, Netflix! Look on the bright side: while the popular teen drama is coming to a close, this only means we’ll have more time to watch all of the great teen content that Netflix has to offer. And there’s plenty more where On My Block came from, so we’re here to dish out the very best of the best shows to watch after you’ve finished Season 4 of the hit series. Once you’ve watched all of the new episodes, check out shows like The Society, Never Have I Ever, or Outer Banks.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Same As It Ever Was

Veronica Fuentes has entered the building, and she's prepared to shake everything up. If Max doesn't like a person, isn't that more reason for us not to either? She didn't leave the best impression on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 when she roamed around the hospital with a latte and a power suit, telling people how much they sucked at their jobs without introducing herself.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

We're in a Puddle of Tears Over Abuelita's Ending on On My Block Season 4

Netflix's On My Block has officially come to an end, and the series finale is incredibly bittersweet. In the 10th episode of the fourth and final season, we see everyone have one last hurrah as they go to prom. While they have the time of their life dancing the night away in the high school gym, they get some incredibly sad news afterward. As they return home, Ruby's parents reveal that Abuelita died in her sleep.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bigfoot#My Block Review
Paste Magazine

Netflix's On My Block Went Out Like It Came In: Tender, Weird, and on a (Literal) High

For a series as filled with death as it ended up being, Netflix’s On My Block couldn’t be leaving behind a warmer legacy. This isn’t to say the teen dram-com-mystery’s final season, which flung its characters two years into the future and made them all but strangers to one another, wasn’t also excruciatingly stressful (it was), nor that it was without flaws (what is?) But given how shaggy, ambitious, and just plain weird the series set out to be from the start, the fact that it managed to stay just as weird, shaggy, and ambitious to the end—while still allowing its characters to not just grow up but grow—is worth celebrating. Not every teen show has the skills to pull even the growth part off! To accomplish that much while also juggling a constant simmer of gang violence, an unpredictable cabal of magic ceramic garden Gnomies, and a pot-smoking abuelita with a colorful(/deadly) past? That’s some expert-level shit, man.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did the happiest couple breaking up ruin the fun in Paradise?. On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 11, things took a turn when the beachgoers had some serious thinking to do about their futures. However, they needed to make it through the season's final rose ceremony. Meanwhile, Paradise's alumni...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 3

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3, the ladies celebrated her divorce with a party, but she had to make sense of what it meant to be single. Meanwhile, Sophie was forced to stand her ground after recent events changed her view on things. Elsewhere, Gary tried to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 5 Review: A Short-Lived Victory

For a family with so much love, the Kinsellas certainly can be awful to each other. Their plans succeed on Kin Season 1 Episode 5, but the cost is steep, and now they're in even more danger. Who will pay the ultimate price? Is it worth it?. Halfway through the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 20

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20, questions popped up that made everyone question her motives. However, her mood turned sour after being put on the hot seat. Meanwhile, Sutton tried to make things right with a former friend but got a cold shoulder. Was there...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Legacy

Las Vegas feels like home again in this latest entry in TV's ongoing revival/reboot trend. CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 reveals this new iteration to be a hybrid, a mix of new and old. Probably the best comparison would be TNT's three-season revival of Dallas, in which having a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Huckleberry

Well, things could get interesting very soon. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2 was all about setting up the long game, which appears to be an eventual showdown with a woman and a man who aren't at all familiar with the beauty of Montana or the people that inhabit it.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Sierra Capri on defying stereotypes and saying goodbye to Monse in On My Block season 4

On My Block season 4 spoilers follow. The fourth and final season of Netflix's On My Block has finally arrived, wrapping up the stories of Jamal, Monse, Cesar, and Ruby. Over the years, fans have watched these characters grow up while dealing with issues that are not usually depicted in teen shows, as well as the usual high school stuff, relationships, and the ebbs and flows of friendship.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 Review: The Warning of the Frozen Heart

For a season premiere, that was a lot of twists, turns, and everything you'd expect from a whole season of this mystery drama. Not many shows can handle that amount of drama, but if Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 is the shape of things to come, we might get our best season yet in Nancy Drew Season 3.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix's On My Block spin-off adds Marvel star and more to cast

On My Block spoilers follow. Netflix has just announced the cast for its upcoming On My Block spin-off Freeridge. After the popular teen comedy-drama series came to an end earlier this week with season four, the streamer announced last month that it wasn't done with the show's universe and that work had already started on a new project set in the same neighbourhood of Freeridge.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy